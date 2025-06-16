Researchers from Swiss and Austrian institutions have demonstrated a novel design for a glass-free, structurally robust silicon PV module. With a weight below 6 kg/m2, the targeted application is older buildings with weak roof structure. To make silicon PV panels better suited for building integrated PV (BIPV) applications, such as low load-bearing façades, as well as roofs of older buildings and warehouses, researchers based in Switzerland and Austria built novel glass-free modules. The target weight was less than 6 kg/m 2 and the mechanical and environmental robustness was the focus of testing. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...