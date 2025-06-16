ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd: Mibro Unveils Three New Smartwatches, Highlighting Sports-Tech Innovation and Brand Transformation

SHENZHEN, China, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, proudly announces the launch of three new smartwatches: GS Explorer S, GS Pro2, and GS Active2, marking a milestone in its brand evolution. With a renewed focus on integrating sports and technology, the release underscores the brand's commitment to supporting athletes across various disciplines.

Each smartwatch in the lineup is designed to serve a unique athletic purpose. The Mibro GS Explorer S is engineered for extreme outdoor adventurers, ensuring durability in demanding environments. It supports freediving, sailing, surfing, mountaineering, and rock climbing, featuring military-grade durability, Bluetooth calling, a 100-meter water resistance rating and advanced health monitoring. A premium version boasts an aerospace-grade titanium alloy body. At MWC 2025, the GS Explorer S won the "Best in Show" award from Wareable, highlighting its exceptional performance and design.

The Mibro GS Pro2 targets triathlon participants, particularly those who engage in the sport regularly through amateur events. As the flagship model of the lineup, it combines rugged construction with a lightweight build. The smartwatch supports multi-sport tracking for swimming, cycling, and running, and includes trajectory navigation for enhanced route planning and performance analysis.

The running community will find its match in the lightweight design of the Mibro GS Active2, which weighs just 39.9 grams. Tailored specifically for runners, the smartwatch incorporates six core technologies, reshaping training experiences through various running modes and personalized training plans.

A notable innovation across the new GS Series lineup is the Padel mode. Using real athlete performance data and guidance from China's top Padel professionals, the feature provides sport-specific metrics and professional-grade feedback tailored to players of all skill levels.

All three watches are powered by Galaxy OS 2.0, delivering a smoother and more intuitive user interface. The system allows seamless health and fitness data integration with third-party platforms, including Google Fit for Android users, Apple Health for iOS, and Strava for GPS-enabled devices, ensuring a connected and holistic user experience.

This launch marks Mibro's evolution from a wearable brand to a sports tech partner. Backed by 300+ R&D engineers, 200+ patents, and an in-house sports science lab, the company is poised to drive the next generation of smart athletic performance tools.

For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

For business inquiries, please contact business@mibrofit.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711231/GS_Series_HD_EN.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mibro-unveils-three-new-smartwatches-highlighting-sports-tech-innovation-and-brand-transformation-302482056.html