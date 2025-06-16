Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
16.06.2025 11:15 Uhr
Julius Meinl Living announces the issue of a further EUR 7,499,000 of 2024 / 2029 bonds

DJ Julius Meinl Living announces the issue of a further EUR 7,499,000 of 2024 / 2029 bonds 

JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt 
Julius Meinl Living announces the issue of a further EUR 7,499,000 of 2024 / 2029 bonds 
16-Jun-2025 / 10:39 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NEWS RELEASE 
 
16 June 2025 
 
  
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY PERSON 
LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS 
RELEASE. 
 
  
 
Julius Meinl Living announces the issue of a further EUR 7,499,000 of 2024 / 2029 bonds 
 
  
 
On 11 July 2024, the Julius Meinl Living group announced the issue by JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. (Ticker: " 
JMLFIN" and the "Issuer") of EUR 25.0 million of 2024 / 2029 bonds with ISIN: XS2834253127 (the "Notes") under its EUR 
300 million EMTN programme. 
 
  
 
The Notes were Tranche 1 of Series 2 of the EMTN programme. Total issuance of the Notes was capped at EUR 50 million. 
As at the time of issue, the Notes had a yield to maturity of 10.2%. All of the Notes that were issued have now been 
distributed to investors. 
 
  
 
Taking into account the strong progress made by the Julius Meinl Living group (the "Group") in 2024, as set out in the 
annual results released on 7 April 2025, and the group's strong pipeline of projects for potential acquisition and 
development into flagship "The Julius" hotels, the Group has now issued a further EUR 7,499,000 of the Notes. Following 
the issue of these new Notes, the total amount of Notes in issue is EUR 32,499,000. 
 
  
 
The Group's pipeline comprises multiple properties in both central and western European cities. Within the pipeline, 
the most advanced candidates all benefit from a high degree of readiness for transaction, with due diligence carried 
out and commercial discussions either underway or substantially completed. In all cases, the scope for profit and for 
value uplift is significant. 
 
  
 
The newly issued Notes are identical in all respects to those issued in July 2024, with a coupon of 7.0% p.a. paid 
semi-annually in cash and redemption at maturity on 11 July 2029 at 120% of the principal amount of each Note. 
 
  
 
The newly issued Notes are now available for distribution to investors. It is expected that they will be priced within 
the range of 101 - 102 plus interest accrued to the next interest payment date (currently 11 July 2025), representing a 
range of yields to maturity of 10.7 - 11.0% as at 16 June 2025. 
 
  
 
The proceeds from the sale of the newly issued Notes are expected to support the Julius Meinl Living group in the 
acquisition of at least one new property for development into a flagship "The Julius" hotel. 
 
  
 
Requests for information may be directed to: office@juliusmeinlliving.com. 
 
  
 
The information in this announcement is information that the Issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 
       6 Rue Dicks 
       L-1417 Luxembourg 
       Luxembourg 
E-mail:    office@juliusmeinlliving.com 
Internet:   www.juliusmeinlliving.com 
ISIN:     XS2042981576 
EQS News ID: 2155728 
  
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2155728 16-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2155728&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2025 04:39 ET (08:39 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
