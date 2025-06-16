Anzeige
WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181
Tradegate
16.06.25 | 09:06
23,260 Euro
-0,51 % -0,120
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2025 11:22 Uhr
ISS World Services A/S: ISS further renews and expands public healthcare contract in Southeast Asia

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has further extended and expanded a significant public healthcare contract in Southeast Asia. The annual value of the contract has increased by more than DKK 100 million, bringing the value of the entire contract to approximately DKK 1.0 billion. A further revenue ramp-up is expected over the five-year contract period.

Copenhagen , June 16, 2025

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS says:

"We're very excited about the further renewal and expansion of this significant public healthcare contract. This continued collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality services that support better care and a more positive experience for patients. It also demonstrates ISS's ambition to grow our business through strong, long-term partnerships."


For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
