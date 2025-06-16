



KAWASAKI, Japan, June 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the release of its Millimeter-Wave Monitoring System (1). Available in Japan from June 16, the system will help customers monitor for safety in locations where camera installation is not appropriate due to privacy concerns, such as in care and assisted living facilities and accessible toilets.The system assesses data on human movement, including body vibrations like breathing and muscle activity, using Fujitsu's proprietary AI. This allows for the automatic detection of anomalies, including subtle changes in breathing and body vibrations irregularities, which are difficult to detect with existing technologies that rely solely on motion detection. The system can operate automatically, supporting 24-hour monitoring and management tasks during night and early morning hours when staffing is limited, and because it does not record video footage or collect personal data of any kind, privacy can be maintained. As Fujitsu's technology detects using millimeter-wave radar, it can be used effectively in low-light environments.Alert notification function to support rapid responseThe system is equipped with a function to issue alerts under specific conditions i.e., when a person falls and does not get up for a certain period, when a person remains in a specific location for an extended time, or when anomalies occur during sleep including breathing difficulties. Notifications can be sent to individually designated recipients, ensuring that the right people receive information quickly, preventing delays in initial response and maximizing user safety.Prior to the launch of this system, Fujitsu has been verifying the effectiveness of millimeter-wave radar monitoring technology in accessible toilets with AEON MALL Co., Ltd. and in experiments related to fall detection of the inpatients with Wakayama Medical University.[1]Millimeter-Wave Monitoring System:This system is not a medical device as defined by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsu.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.