EQS Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG

United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



16.06.2025 / 11:35 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: United Internet AG Street: Elgendorfer Straße 57 Postal code: 56410 City: Montabaur

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 11 Jun 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.88 % 0.24 % 3.12 % 192000000 Previous notification 3.24 % 0.08 % 3.31 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005089031 0 5524055 0 % 2.88 % Total 5524055 2.88 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to Recall of Lent Shares At any time 49982 0.03 % Right of Use over Shares At any time 87997 0.05 % Long Call Options 20/06/2025 55609 0.03 % Total 193588 0.1 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swaps 29/11/2027 Physical 269000 0.14 % Total 269000 0.14 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Life Limited % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd. % % % UBS SuMi TRUST Wealth Management Co., Ltd. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

16 Jun 2025





