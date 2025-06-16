DroneSense and Parrot Launch Secure, NDAA-Compliant Drone Solutions for U.S. Public Safety

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / DroneSense, a leading public safety drone software provider, and Parrot, Europe's leading commercial micro-UAV group, today announced a strategic partnership alongside the launch of the Parrot ANAFI UKR GOV micro-UAV at the 2025 Paris Air Show. This integrated solution delivers a Blue UAS / NDAA-compliant drone hardware and software platform tailored for U.S. public safety agencies navigating heightened regulatory demands and increasing mission complexity.

By combining Parrot's trusted ANAFI UKR GOV hardware with DroneSense's operationally proven software, the partnership introduces a new standard in situational awareness, tactical coordination, and Drone as First Responder (DFR) readiness. DroneSense will provide the complete bundle - hardware, software, and aftermarket care - directly to public safety agencies, ensuring fast deployment, reliable support, and uninterrupted mission capability.

The ANAFI UKR GOV drone features encrypted communications through local radio and 4G/5G cellular networks. Its advanced navigation capabilities enable precise flight even in GNSS-denied environments, using visual inertial odometry and AI-enhanced geo-positioning to calculate position and velocity in real-time. The drone also includes a LoRa backup radio for secure communications if primary links are lost or jammed.

Blue UAS-approved and NDAA-compliant, the ANAFI UKR GOV is ultra-portable at just 2.1 pounds (959 grams) and can be airborne in under 120 seconds. Equipped with 35x zoom, 4K HDR video, and FLIR Boson thermal imaging (640 x 512 px), the drone delivers superior mission coverage. Its advanced target recognition and tracking features enable autonomous object detection, identification, and following with minimal pilot input. The platform also offers remote antenna capabilities for tactical operations and open-architecture integration via Parrot SDK 8.

The DroneSense software platform provides situational awareness by combining video streaming, integrated mapping, and sensor data. Its DFR-ready capabilities support remote operations, including Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) technology and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight. The intuitive mission management interface allows rapid deployment, collaborative planning, and multi-agency coordination. DroneSense's hardware-agnostic design ensures compatibility with multiple drone platforms, while its enterprise-grade cybersecurity infrastructure ensures compliance, privacy, and data protection.

"Public safety agencies urgently need capable and reliable drone hardware solutions for a variety of mission profiles," said Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense. "Together, we're delivering a compelling alternative - combining Parrot's advanced hardware with DroneSense's mission-proven, hardware-agnostic platform."

"DroneSense's software platform perfectly complements the Parrot ANAFI UKR GOV micro UAV, significantly enhancing its operational capabilities for U.S. Public Safety Agencies," added Chris Roberts, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Parrot Drones. "This integration sets a new standard for secure and effective drone operations, supporting mission success across complex operational environments."

Public safety and government agencies interested in exploring this integrated solution can request demonstrations by contacting sales@dronesense.com.

About DroneSense:

DroneSense provides industry-leading software solutions enabling public safety agencies to leverage drone technology for tactical operations, situational awareness, and Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs. Its hardware-agnostic platform empowers first responders with real-time intelligence, streamlined workflows, and comprehensive mission support. Learn more at www.dronesense.com.

About Parrot:

Parrot is Europe's leading group in the field of professional micro-UAVs and 3D mapping solutions. The Group designs, develops, and markets a complementary range of high-performance micro-UAVs and photogrammetry software, serving both operational and analytical needs of security forces, industrial operators, and public authorities worldwide. Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Chairman, CEO, and main shareholder, Parrot is headquartered in Paris with manufacturing in the U.S. and South Korea. Parrot employs over 400 people and serves customers in more than 50 countries. Parrot is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO). Learn more at www.parrot.com and www.pix4d.com.

Media Contacts:

DroneSense: contact@dronesense.com | +1.512.582.0444

Parrot: parrot.com/en/press-contacts

SOURCE: DroneSense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dronesense-and-parrot-launch-secure-ndaa-compliant-drone-solution-1039808