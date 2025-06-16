The US-based heating specialist said its new variable-speed water-to-water system has a coefficient of performance of 3. 2 at full load and 3. 8 at part load. Illinois-based heat pump manufacturer Enertech has announced a new geothermal heat pump for residential applications. The variable-speed water-to-water (WV) system has a heating coefficient of performance (COP) of 3. 2 at full load and 3. 8 at part load. "Standing just 42 inches (107 cm) tall, the WV redefines versatility by delivering radiant in-floor heating, forced air heating and cooling, and up to 100% of a home's domestic hot water ...

