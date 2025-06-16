Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, announced today the appointment of Cankut Durgun, the Company's Co-founder and President, to the additional role of Chief Operating Officer, effective as of June 12, 2025.

In this expanded role, Mr. Durgun will continue to lead Marti's strategic initiatives as President, while also assuming responsibility for overseeing the Company's day-to-day operations. His operational focus will include driving execution across Marti's high-growth ride-hailing operations and its established two-wheeled electric vehicle operations.

"I'm excited to further contribute to Marti's operational excellence as we scale to meet the growing mobility demand in Türkiye," Mr. Durgun shared. "We remain committed to delivering safe, affordable, and efficient transportation solutions for millions of users."

Mr. Durgun has served as Marti's President since co-founding the Company in 2018. Prior to co-founding Marti, he was co-founder and general partner of venture capital firms, Aslanoba Capital and Romulus Capital. Mr. Durgun earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Management Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his Master of Business Administration from Stanford University.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

