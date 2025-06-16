Winston Strawn announced today that Yulia Makarova has joined the firm's London office as a partner in the Financial Innovation Regulation practice. Yulia's arrival marks a significant enhancement to the firm's capabilities in counselling clients navigating complex financial regulatory matters across the UK, EU, and globally.

Yulia brings extensive experience advising innovative businesses operating in the distributed ledger, blockchain, and digital assets sectors, with a particular focus on the domestic and cross-border application of financial services regulation. Yulia's practice spans regulatory licensing in the UK and EU, regulatory change for emerging technologies, and engagement with regulatory sandboxes. She regularly counsels clients on MiCA, MiFID II, PSD2/PSD3, and the Electronic Money Regulations, as well as advising on UK and EU regulatory perimeter and authorisation matters.

"We are in the midst of a transformative period in the regulation of digital assets across the UK and Europe," said Yulia. "Winston has established itself as a leading firm in this space, and I am excited to join a team known for delivering sophisticated, forward-looking solutions to clients operating at the forefront of financial innovation."

In addition to her work in digital assets, Yulia advises a broad spectrum of financial institutions on strategic regulatory matters, including FCA authorisations and variation of permissions, regulatory approvals in M&A transactions, venture capital and private equity investments, and fund-related regulatory matters.

"As we continue to grow the London office, Yulia's deep regulatory experience is a vital addition to our client offerings in Europe and abroad. Her arrival further reinforces our commitment to providing clients with seamless cross-border regulatory support," said Nicholas Usher, London office managing partner.

"Yulia's cutting-edge experience will create substantial value for our global client base, who are increasingly looking for cross-border, global experience," said International Managing Partner, Peter Crowther.

Winston Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 14 offices in North America, South America, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250615198388/en/

Contacts:

Michael Goodwin

mgoodwin@stantonprm.com

646-502-3595

Sneha Satish

ssatish@stantonprm.com

646-502-3556

Local Contact:

Aimée Hunwicks

ahunwicks@winston.com

+44 20 7011 8768