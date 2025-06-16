Anzeige
16.06.2025 12:34 Uhr
The Organizing Committee of the 17th Straits Forum: The Main Conference of the 17th Straits Forum Inaugurated in Xiamen, Fujian

XIAMEN, China, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 15, the Main Conference of the 17th Straits Forum was held in Xiamen, Fujian province.

Since its launch in 2009, with the mission to strengthen exchanges between the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, the forum has rolled out nearly 800 activities, attracting more than 350,000 participants, including more than 140,000 Taiwan compatriots.

This year, the forum continued the theme of "expanding people-to-people bonds and deepening integrated development" and the positioning of "non-governmental, grassroots, and extensive," featuring 56 activities. Apart from the main conference, there are exchanges in 4 areas, namely primary-level, youth, culture, and economy, drawing the attendance of over 7,000 people from all walks of life in Taiwan.

At present, Fujian is designing multiple policies to make the province a "preferred destination" for Taiwanese and their businesses in the mainland, including building a cross-strait integrated development demonstration zone, deepening the cooperation between Fujian and Taiwan in the service industry, facilitating agriculture, forestry, and fishery enterprises oriented to the Taiwan market, and supporting Taiwan compatriots in Fujian.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 17th Straits Forum

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ff16a6a-6324-4a6d-a058-1db83a81f782



Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

