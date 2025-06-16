Global Chess Market Size to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030, Driven by 4.1% CAGR and Rising Popularity of Mind Sports: MarkNtel Advisors (Chess House, DGT, CNCHESS)

NEW DELHI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Chess Market Size valued at approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 4.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to MarkNtel Advisors. This growth is driven by chess's multi-functionality, serving as both a game and a stress-relief activity that enhances mental abilities.

Several countries have implemented chess as a mandatory activity in schools, with Armenia leading the way, followed by Mexico, China, and Germany. Initiatives, such as 'Chess in the Schools,' promote chess education among underprivileged children in the U.S., further boosting the demand for chess boards.

Smart chess boards have recently gained traction, featuring AI enhancements that allow solo play against automated opponents, as well as real-time synchronization with software and PCs. These innovations enhance the playing experience by capturing piece movements seamlessly, eliminating the need for extended screen time.

With rising interest and the integration of technology into the game, the chess market is poised for significant growth, reflecting a growing recognition of its benefits in developing cognitive skills.

Get No Cost Report free Sample PDF Copy - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/chess-market.html

Global Chess Market Revenue and Key Statistics:

Market Value in 2024 : USD 2.6 Billion

: USD 2.6 Billion Projected Valuation by 2030 : USD 3.3 Billion

: USD 3.3 Billion Forecast Period CAGR : 4.1% (2025-2030)

: 4.1% (2025-2030) Base Year : 2024

: 2024 Historical Years : 2020-2023

: 2020-2023 Leading Segment "By Product Type" : Wooden Chess Sets

: Wooden Chess Sets Leading Region: North America

What Global Chess Market Research Report Cover?

1.) Factor Drive Chess Industry Growth:

The rising popularity of mind sports is significantly impacting the global chess market. Chess, a leading mind sport, is gaining traction as individuals seek activities that stimulate mental engagement. These strategic games not only provide entertainment but also serve as effective stress-relievers, making them appealing to a wide audience. Notably, many parents actively encourage their children to play chess, recognizing its potential to enhance mental skills, critical thinking, and overall IQ. The inclusive nature of chess, suitable for players of all ages, promotes ongoing participation, as each game presents a unique challenge. This heightened interest has led to an increase in chess board sales, driving substantial market growth. As the fascination with strategic games continues, the demand for chess boards is projected to grow steadily in the foreseeable future.

2.) Market Opportunity:

An emerging opportunity in the chess market lies in the customization of chess boards. Many customers seek personalized chess sets that complement their home décor or serve as decorative pieces in professional spaces. Customized options attract not only casual players but also collectors who appreciate the craftsmanship and quality tailored to their preferences. This personalization trend enhances the overall chess-playing experience and meets the desires of consumers for unique chess products. By offering customized and aesthetically appealing chess sets, manufacturers can tap into a new and lucrative market segment, significantly boosting chess board sales.

3.) Upcoming Challenge:

The rising popularity of digital chess games poses a significant challenge to traditional chess products in the global market. Online platforms like chess.com have revolutionized the way players engage with the game, attracting a community of over 100 million users. These digital applications provide convenience, allowing players to enjoy chess anytime and anywhere without the need for a physical chess board. Additionally, they offer tutorials and lessons that enhance players' strategies, making online chess more appealing than traditional formats. As consumers increasingly gravitate toward the convenience of digital chess, the demand for physical chess boards may decline, hindering the market's growth. Manufacturers will need to adapt to these changing dynamics while preserving the essence of the game to remain competitive in an evolving landscape.

For in-depth analysis, market data, and forecasts, access the complete study - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/chess-market.html

4.) Industry Recent Development: Official Staunton launched the Isle of Lewis Chess Set In 2024. This set is designed for history enthusiasts as its pieces are just like historical characters and are finely crafted, thus depicting the premium craftsmanship. Additionally, the company ships this product in gift packaging, which makes it perfect for special occasions.

5.) Global Market Trend:

The chess market global is witnessing a significant trend as smart chess boards gain traction among players. These electronic boards incorporate advanced technologies, such as AI integration, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy the game without requiring a physical opponent. Automatic piece movement enhances the overall gaming experience. For instance, the Chess Grand by Miko enables players to compete with AI or connect with over 130 million global users. Additionally, the DGT Smart Board interacts with PC software, providing real-time movement mirroring on the board. With these innovative features, the demand for smart chess boards is expected to grow in the future.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Wooden Chess Sets, Plastic Chess Sets, Glass Chess Sets, Electronic Chess Sets)

(Wooden Chess Sets, Plastic Chess Sets, Glass Chess Sets, Electronic Chess Sets) By Age Group (Children, Adults, Seniors)

(Children, Adults, Seniors) By Pricing (Low-cost, Mid-range, High-end)

(Low-cost, Mid-range, High-end) By Sales Channel (Online, Offline, [Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets])

(Online, Offline, [Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets]) By Application (Indoor Sports, Indoor Entertainment, Education, Professional Training, Recreational Activities)

(Indoor Sports, Indoor Entertainment, Education, Professional Training, Recreational Activities) By End-User (Household, Schools, Commercial)

Dominance of Wooden Chess Sets in the Product Type Segment

Wooden chess sets dominate the market with approximately 52% share, attributed to their durability and rigidity. Recognized as standard by organizations like FIDE, these sets are highly sought after for their premium craftsmanship, appealing to collectors and enthusiasts alike. The combination of longevity, elegant design, and global acceptance ensures that wooden chess sets will continue to lead the market in the coming years.

Key Player: List of Chess Board Manufacturers Worldwide

Chess House

JLP Woodworking

Naef

Millennium

DGT

The House of Staunton, Inc.

ChessBaron

Chessbazaar

Official Staunton

Chessncrafts

Shri Ganesh (India) International

CNCHESS

giantchess

Wood Expressions

Worldwise Imports

Others

Schedule a Consultation with Our Experts! - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/talk-to-our-consultant/chess-market.html

Geography:

Geographically, the Global Chess Market expands across:

North America

South America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

North America Hold 38% of Global Chess Market Share

North America is the leading region in the global chess market, holding around 38% market share, primarily driven by the United States. Schools across the US promote chess for its benefits in enhancing mental power and thinking skills. Initiatives like 'Chess in the Schools' provide free chess education to underprivileged children, boosting the game's popularity. Moreover, a strong culture of chess collecting in the region further supports the demand for premium crafted sets, reinforcing North America's dominance in the industry.

Chess Market Analysis Report: List ofTables

Table 1: Global Chess Market Regulations, Policies & Product Standards Table 2: Global Chess Market Trends & Developments Table 3: Global Chess Market Dynamics Table 4: Growth Drivers (Global Chess Market) Table 5: Challenges (Global Chess Market) Table 6: Global Chess Market Hotspots & Opportunities Table 7: Global Chess Market Value Chain Analysis Table 8: Global Chess Market Outlook, 2020-2030F Table 9: Market Size & Outlook by Revenues (USD Million) Table 10: Market Size & Outlook by Unit Sold (Thousand Units) Table 11: Market Share & Outlook by Product Type Table 12: By Age Group - Market Size & Forecast 2020-2030 Table 13: By Pricing - Market Size & Forecast 2020-2030 Table 14: By Sales Channel - Market Size & Forecast 2020-2030 Table 15: By Application - Market Size & Forecast 2020-2030 Table 16: By End-User - Market Size & Forecast 2020-2030 Table 17: By Region - Market Size & Forecast 2020-2030

Chess Market Analysis Report: List ofFigure

Figure 1: Global Chess Market Value Chain Analysis Figure 2: Growth Drivers for the Global Chess Market Figure 3: Global Chess Market Trends & Developments Figure 4: Regional Market Size Comparison, 2020-2030F Figure 5: Market Share of Product Types in the Global Chess Market Figure 6: Age Group Distribution in Chess Market Sales Figure 7: Pricing Trends in the Global Chess Market Figure 8: Sales Channel Breakdowns for Chess Products Figure 9: Application Segmentation of the Global Chess Market Figure 10: End-User Distribution in the Global Chess Market

Looking for Regional or country-specific reports on this Market? Visit our website - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-customization/chess-market.html

About Us -

MarkNtel Advisors is a leading consulting, data analytics, and market research firm that provides an extensive range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals. We being a qualitative & quantitative research company, strive to deliver data to a substantial & varied client base, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals, among others.

We have our existence across the market for many years and have conducted multi-industry research across 80+ countries, spreading our reach across numerous regions like America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, etc., and many countries across the regional scale, namely, the US, India, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Brazil, and several others.

Similar Report Topic -

India Chess Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - With increasing global successes, widespread digital engagement, strong academy models, and growing public interest, the Indian chess market is poised for robust growth-especially if access to norms and structured training is expanded nationwide.

Global Adult Entertainment Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030)- The Global Adult Entertainment Market size was valued at around USD 65.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 93.37 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.20% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Global Swarm Drones Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030)- The Global Swarm Drones Market is expected to grow at a whopping 55% CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30. Most of the market expansion would be driven by massive investments & advancements in drone technology, coupled with the mounting adoption of UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) for surveillance operations in the military & defense sector due to rising security breaches at military bases, government establishments, & several public places across different countries worldwide.

Global Off- Highway Fuel Cell Electric Equipment Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030)- Global Off-Highway Fuel Cell Electric Equipment Market" is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Global Air Purifier Market Research Report: Forecast (2024-2030) - The Global Air Purifier Market size is valued at around USD 9.76 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 11.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.

Global Electric Vehicle Tire Market Research Report: Forecast (2024-2030) - The Global Electric Vehicle Tire Market size was valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.4 Billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 18.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.

Global Ceiling Fan Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030)- The Global Ceiling Fan Market size was valued at around USD12,293 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD17,263 million by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.82% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market size was valued at around USD 4,121 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8,862 million by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 13.61% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Contact:

MarkNtel Advisors

Office No.109, H-159, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201301, India

Contact No: +91 8719999009

Email: sales@marknteladvisors.com

Visit our Website: https://www.marknteladvisors.com

Content Source: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/press-release/chess-market-growth

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687299/MarkNtel_Advisors_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-chess-market-size-to-reach-3-3-billion-by-2030--driven-by-4-1-cagr-and-rising-popularity-of-mind-sports-markntel-advisors-chess-house-dgt-cnchess-302482303.html