Hisense Middle East: Hisense Celebrates Kick-off of FIFA Club World Cup as Official Partner, Marking New Milestone in Global Sports Journey

DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, celebrates the opening of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as an Official Partner, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to global sports. For Hisense, every match is not just a competition, but an opportunity to inspire, connect, and lead through technology.

As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and 2022, and Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2016, 2020, and 2024, Hisense continues to strengthen its association with the world's most prestigious tournaments.

The brand has further expanded its influence through high-profile partnerships, including with Real Madrid across the Middle East and Africa, alongside global partnerships with PSG, NBA, NRL, NASCAR, Red Bull Racing in Formula 1, and leading organisations in esports and football.

The partnership with FIFA Club World Cup holds special significance for the MENA region, where football passion runs deep and connects communities across diverse cultures. Hisense's commitment to bringing world-class viewing experiences to regional audiences aligns perfectly with the region's love for the game.

For fans watching from home, Hisense is redefining the matchday experience. According to Omdia, Hisense has led the global market for 100-inch and above TVs with a 56.7% volume share in 2023, 2024, and Q1 2025, delivering ultra-large screens that recreate the stadium atmosphere in living rooms worldwide. Every pass, goal, and celebration come to life with immersive clarity, making fans feel part of the action.

Looking ahead, Hisense remains committed to its brand mission of enriching people's lives through innovative technology. By deepening its presence across diverse sports and entertainment platforms, Hisense strives to create unforgettable moments that connect fans worldwide. Through continuous innovation in display and audio technologies, the brand aims to inspire passion, foster unity, and empower every viewer to truly "Own the Moment."

With a deepening presence in MENA and a growing portfolio of strategic sports partnerships, the brand is committed to empowering viewers and delivering next-generation entertainment experiences tailored to the region.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/. For media inquiries, please contact hisense@houseofcomms.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711534/Hisense_FIFA_Club_World_Cup_Partner.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-celebrates-kick-off-of-fifa-club-world-cup-as-official-partner-marking-new-milestone-in-global-sports-journey-302482304.html