Northvale, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: ELTP) ("Elite" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of niche generic products, today reported positive results from a pivotal bioequivalence study for an undisclosed anticoagulant generic drug product.

IQVIA reported branded product sales for the twelve months ending April 2025 of $27 billion. There is no generic product on the market, and the brand has an unexpired patent listed in the Orange Book. Commercialization of a generic product depends on successful filing, FDA approval and addressing the unexpired patent.

The studies conducted were open-label, randomized, balanced, single oral dose, two-treatment, two-period, two-sequence, crossover bioequivalence studies in normal, healthy, adult, human subjects under fasting conditions. The results indicated that the generic product is bioequivalent to the branded product. Elite is compiling the data for this product to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and distributes niche generic products. Elite's product lines consist of immediate-release and controlled-release, solid oral dose products, which are marketed under the Elite Laboratories label, as well as pursuant to licenses granted to third-party pharmaceutical marketing and distribution organizations. Elite operates a cGMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. For more information, visit www.elitepharma.com.

