JD made waves with the opening of its flagship store on Las Vegas Boulevard on 14 th June

June JD flexed its best-in-class retail experience with another iconic destination, serving up high heat product and brand pop ups.

On repeat weekend celebrations with big giveaways and pull ups from cultural icons including Las Vegas Aces Rookie, Aaliyah Nye

JD Sports is pushing youth culture forward across the globe, now linking the energy of the Las Vegas Strip to its worldwide network of flagship stores opening on Saturday 14 June, marking a major moment in JD's US growth and connection strategy.

Aaliyah Nye at the new JD store on Las Vegas Boulevard

The launch of JD's near-29,000 sq ft store brings the brand's signature retail experience and curated product mix from the world's most influential sportswear brands, linking global style to JD's iconic retail locations around the world.

The opening of a new flagship on Las Vegas Boulevard marked JD's third in the US and its continued connection to global youth culture in the most influential cities across the US. As of 3 May 2025, there were 339 JD stores across North America (including Canada).

John Hall, Managing Director for JD North America, said: "Las Vegas is known for delivering next-level experiences, making it the perfect location for JD's next US flagship. We're bringing our customers a retail experience that can't be found anywhere else in the market, serving up the freshest and most desirable product from the biggest names in sports fashion. With our new store on the Las Vegas Boulevard, we're building on growing momentum across North America to bring customers iconic experiences as we continue to propel youth culture forward, on every corner of the world."

The new flagship brings JD's best-in-class omnichannel offering to life, blending physical and digital to reflect the unstoppable energy of youth and JD's Forever Forward mission. It features one of the most elaborate digital design capabilities of any JD location, allowing for fully immersive storytelling that elevates the customer experience from the moment they enter the store. Shoppers can expect:

Hyped drops and only-at-JD brand moments from global sportswear giants such as Nike, Jordan, New Balance, adidas, ON and ASICS

from global sportswear giants such as Nike, Jordan, New Balance, adidas, ON and ASICS Vegas drip, in JD Style with collections from Supply Demand, New Era, Von Dutch and Hoodrich inspired by the iconic destination

with collections from Supply Demand, New Era, Von Dutch and Hoodrich inspired by the iconic destination Bold double-height shopfront bringing the Las Vegas energy with one of the largest LED displays in JD's North American portfolio

with one of the largest LED displays in JD's North American portfolio All the access with zero hassle thanks to the in-store product slide system to deliver stock straight to the shop floor

thanks to the in-store product slide system to deliver stock straight to the shop floor QR code scanning, mobile checkout and click-and-collect for an experience that moves at the speed of youth culture

JD touched down on the Vegas strip with an opening weekend where culture came out heavy to show up and show out.

The hottest names in the game , including: Aaliyah Nye, Las Vegas Aces Rookie Karen Bull, Actress and content creator Zach Hernandez, Vegas-based fashion content creator Brandon Malonzo, Vegas-based fashion content creator

, including: Local, live DJ's bringing the Vegas vibes at JD's famous in-store DJ booth

A $1,000 JD Sports shopping spree up for grabs with the JD 'Human Claw' where shoppers suited up to win exclusive prizes

After early deals this month, JD's also turning it up with exclusive STATUS promotions for the Las Vegas launch. With 'Slot Sweepstakes', new and existing members who spend a minimum of $100 at any Las Vegas location will be entered to win one of three prizes:

Grand $500 JD Shopping Spree (1 Winner)

Major A pair of Retros (15 Winners)

Minor $10 STATUS Cash (200 Winners)

About JD Sports Fashion Plc

Founded in 1981, the JD Group ('JD') is a leading global omnichannel retailer of Sports Fashion brands. JD provides customers with the latest sports fashion through working with established and new brands to deliver products that our customers most want, across both footwear and apparel. The vision of JD is to inspire the emerging generation of consumers through a connection to the universal culture of sport, music and fashion. JD focuses on four strategic pillars: JD Brand First, first priority, first in the world; leveraging Complementary Concepts to support JD Group global expansion; moving Beyond Physical Retail by building the right infrastructure and creating a lifestyle ecosystem of relevant products and services; and doing the best for its People, Partners and Communities. JD is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index and had 4,871 stores worldwide at 3 May 2025.

