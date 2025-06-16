New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Creative excellence takes center stage as leading B2B marketplace DesignRush officially unveils the winners of its June 2025 Best Design Awards.

Award-Winning Designs of June 2025: Creative Works That ElevateBrands and Build Meaningful Connections

This month's selections feature six outstanding projects across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video. The Best Design Awards recognize top-notch agencies and their exceptional work that has made a significant mark in branding, digital experiences, and visual communication.

From elevated storytelling to functional interfaces and cinematic videos, each winner pushes the envelope in both form and function.

Chosen by an esteemed jury of industry experts worldwide, the featured works prove that great design can inform how users feel, think, and connect with a brand.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in June 2025 are:

Best Website Design: Podium Design for crafting a vibrant, unstructured portfolio site for Lois O'Hara that mirrors her movement-driven art and bold creative identity.





Podium Design for crafting a vibrant, unstructured portfolio site for Lois O'Hara that mirrors her movement-driven art and bold creative identity. Best Logo Design: Halobrand® for designing Eternal Luxury's scalable logomark built on geometric shapes and timeless restraint that reflect trust and longevity.





Halobrand® for designing Eternal Luxury's scalable logomark built on geometric shapes and timeless restraint that reflect trust and longevity. Best Print Design: Phillip Koch for developing Brunello Cucinelli's fragrance campaign with elegant serif typography and Italian heritage storytelling.





Phillip Koch for developing Brunello Cucinelli's fragrance campaign with elegant serif typography and Italian heritage storytelling. Best App Design: Riala Studio for reimagining the Peloton app's UX into a modular, user-friendly interface that streamlines workouts for diverse fitness levels.





Riala Studio for reimagining the Peloton app's UX into a modular, user-friendly interface that streamlines workouts for diverse fitness levels. Best Packaging Design: Studio Deia for turning Wildkind's natural concept into a textured, garden-inspired package that strengthens emotional connection.





Studio Deia for turning Wildkind's natural concept into a textured, garden-inspired package that strengthens emotional connection. Best Video Design: Creative Union for producing a sleek, aspirational product video for Socios Member Club that combines cinematic visuals with modern motion cues.

