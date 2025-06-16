Global LED video display shipments reached 408,000 square meters and generated $1.3 billion in revenue in Q1 2025, marking year-over-year (YoY) growth of 6.2% and 4.3%, respectively, according to Omdia's latest LED Video Displays Market Tracker. This growth was driven by rising adoption across cinema, education, and corporate environments.

1.55mm 1.99mm pixel pitch category quarterly revenue by regions (Source: Omdia)

"The first quarter of 2025 confirmed that the LED video display market is evolving beyond traditional applications," said Cindy Liu Senior Analyst at Omdia. "With advances in pixel pitch technology and micro-LED, adoption is widening across multiple industries."

Micro-LED, and mini-LED technologies continued gaining traction supported by progress in LED packaging, driver ICs and coating materials. These innovations improve brightness, energy efficiency, lifespan, HDR capabilities, and color accuracy positioning LED displays as the premium option for cinema, retail, broadcast and control room applications.

"Vendors are responding to demand for seamless and flexible LED solutions in events, exhibitions and architectural displays. For example, Unilumin's UMicro series now offers 0.4mm, 0.6mm, 0.7mm and 0.9mm pixel pitches using flip chip and ink with coating technologies to boost grayscale consistency and thermal performance," explained Liu.

Fine pixel pitch (FPP) displays dominated revenues in Q1 2025, increasing by 8.1% YoY, accounting for 55.4% of the market. The 1.50-1.99mm pixel pitch category was 11.1% YoY, driven by demand for all in one (AIO) corporate, conference room displays and outdoor poster displays. These offer a balance between resolution and brightness enabling new opportunities in retail, transportation, shelter and residential area scenarios.

As costs and thermal management challenges remain, FPP and micro-LED are expected to penetrate outdoor applications, including digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising.

This momentum is particularly visible across emerging markets. In Asia Oceania, as well as Latin America the Caribbean and Middle East Africa, growth is being powered by urbanization, digital advertising expansion, smart city initiatives, and large-scale public events.

In Q1 2025, Asia Oceania recorded the highest revenue share in the FPP segment 15.6% trailing only China and North America. In the 1.50-1.99mm pixel pitch, the region led globally with a 20.2% share surpassing North America. Government-driven smart city and infrastructure programs in India, Indonesia and Singapore are lifting demand in transportation, control room, public space and corporate verticals. Retailers are also rapidly adopting LED video displays for indoor and outdoor advertising.

In the Middle East Africa, momentum from mega events like the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to benefit the market. High-end retail and hospitality in cities like Dubai and Doha have adopted FPP LED video displays for branding. Regional governments are also investing in smart city initiatives such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's Smart Dubai which are accelerating demand for public space installations.

In Latin America, the forecast remains strong due to rising DOOH advertising, upgrades in sports venues and growth in the retail and banking sectors. Preparations for Copa America and the 2030 World Cup are driving demand for LED video displays in stadiums, retail, transportation and public space verticals.

Omdia continues to monitor LED video display market developments across regions and technologies, providing in-depth insights through its LED Video Displays Market Tracker

