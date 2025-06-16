Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has launched a tender for 2 GW of solar generation capacity paired with 4 GWh of energy storage, requiring bidders to install a minimum of 500 kW/2 MWh storage per megawatt of solar awarded. From ESS News SECI is tendering for 2 GW of grid-connected solar projects with 1 GW/4 GWh of energy storage systems (ESS). The projects, to be developed on a build-own-operate basis, can be set up anywhere in India. The developer must install ESS capacity of at least 500 kW/2 MWh for each 1 MW of solar project capacity contracted. The ESS component may either be owned by ...

