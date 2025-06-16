Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data and parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), today announced that it will dual-list on NYSE Texas, effective June 17, 2025.

"Founded 25 years ago and listed on the NYSE for nearly two decades, ICE has consistently worked to stay at the forefront of innovation in capital markets," said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chair Chief Executive Officer. "Supporting the momentum in Texas as Governor Abbott and his team create an environment where companies can thrive, we are delighted to join the community of companies listed on NYSE Texas."

Building on the NYSE's 230 years of experience as the world's leading exchange operator, NYSE Texas launched earlier this year as the first securities exchange to operate in the State of Texas. NYSE Texas offers a new listing and trading venue for companies attracted to the state's pro-business landscape. In its first three months, 10 companies from a range of sectors have chosen to dual-list on NYSE Texas. The full list of companies listed on NYSE Texas can be found here.

ICE will maintain its primary listing on the NYSE.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges- including the New York Stock Exchange- and clearing houseshelp people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data servicesand execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

