St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results following a preliminary visit to its 100% owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. The field visit, designed to confirm historical surface data and refine exploration targets ahead of trenching and drilling, resulted in the discovery of high-grade copper-silver-gold mineralization from a newly accessible area approximately 200 metres northeast and along strike of the modelled Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ").

Prospecting highlights include grab samples1 of angular float returning up to 2.17% copper, 21.3 g/t silver, and 0.22 g/t gold from a previously untested target area. The discovery, coincident with historical copper-in-soil anomalies and geophysical targets, is interpreted to be locally derived and confirms the prospectivity and strike extension potential of the MMZ.

Led by the Company's Qualified Person, the Property visit focused on validating historical grid and drill collar locations and prospecting terrain northeast of the MMZ, newly accessible through timber harvesting and road development. The area was prioritized for prospecting based on alignment with historic ground magnetic and VLF anomalies and copper-in-soil trends that had not been assessed by previous operators. Three grab samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories for four-acid ICP-AES multi-element analysis and fire assay for gold. Results are summarized below:

Table 1: Summary of grab sample assay results1 from the new zone northeast of the MMZ.

SAMPLE UTME 27 UTMN 27 Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb ppm Zn ppm Description 646364 530509 5373461 0.217 21.3 2.17 120 89 Angular float >1m long, >30cm wide (perp. to foliation), to 20% Sx, 10% py, 5% cpy; poss bn and/or secondary chalcocite, tenorite; high strain; boud. quartz; in grey felsic volcanic 646365 530521 5373492 0.195 19.3 1.93 13 49 Semi buried angular float; like 646364, with thick folded qu-sx-vein, black-jack sphalerite horizon? high-strain; sulphides following strain layering 646366 530015 5373028 0.092 2 0.02 560 449 Outcrop; anastomosing ser-chl wisps through pyritic buff to very light grey felsic volcanic, typical of footwall zone?

1 Note: Grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

"These results represent a significant step forward in our understanding of the MMZ and its potential scale," said Trumbull Fischer, CEO of Anteros Metals. "The team set out to validate historical data and investigate new ground - and not only did we confirm key legacy elements, we also discovered high-grade mineralization in an area that had never been prospected. The copper-gold grades observed may reflect a feeder-influenced environment, opening up exciting new targets for the season ahead."





Figure 1: Geologic map of the Havens Steady Property. The green outline highlights the interpreted extension target where grab samples were collected during recent field validation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/255497_60e48811e4a07ae0_002full.jpg

The MMZ is interpreted as a steeply southeast-dipping stratiform horizon trending northeast, with over 700 metres of historically drilled strike length and multiple open vectors both along strike and at depth. Mineralization includes sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and bornite in high-grade polymetallic zones, with historical drilling indicating strong base and precious metal potential.

The presence of angular sulphide-bearing float along strike of the MMZ with high grade copper, silver, and gold grades highlights the discovery potential along strike from the known system and supports additional investigation.

QA/QC

Rock samples were submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Moncton, New Brunswick for preparation, with pulps analyzed at the ALS laboratory in Ancaster, Ontario. Samples were prepared using ALS method PREP-31, including crushing to 70% passing 2 mm, splitting, and pulverizing to >85% passing 75 µm. Multi-element analysis was conducted using a 0.25 g aliquot and four-acid digestion with ICP-AES (ME-ICP61), while gold was analyzed via 30 g fire assay with AA finish (Au-AA23). QA/QC protocols at ALS include the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. Assay results are reported only when QA/QC samples fall within specified limits. Anteros also submitted certified reference materials, which were deemed within analytical uncertainty by the Company's Qualified Person.

NEXT STEPS

The Company will incorporate these results into its summer exploration plans, which include detailed mapping, trenching, and further surface sampling to define the size and orientation of the new mineralized zone. Follow-up work may also involve geophysical refinement and drill targeting. Additional updates will be provided as work progresses.





Figure 2: Aerial view looking east-northeast at newly established access and recent timber harvesting at the Havens Steady Property. The green outline highlights the interpreted extension target northeast of the MMZ.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/255497_60e48811e4a07ae0_003full.jpg

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

Located approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Buchans, the Havens Steady Property hosts a laterally extensive polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system within the Storm Brook Formation of the Red Cross Group in the Exploits Subzone of the Dunnage Zone - a prolific metallogenic belt in central Newfoundland. The Property benefits from existing road infrastructure and proximity to hydroelectric power. The region hosts active exploration and world class VMS deposits such as the past-producing Duck Pond Mine. The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

Since acquiring the Property in January 2024, Anteros has compiled an extensive historical dataset that includes airborne electromagnetic surveys, geochemical surveys, and over 15,000 metres of historical drilling. Documented mineralization includes sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and bornite in high-grade polymetallic zones. The known system has a strike length of over a kilometre and remains open at depth. Learn more: www.anterosmetals.com/havens-steady.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse R. Halle, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros is a multimineral junior mining company applying data science and geological expertise to identify and advance critical mineral opportunities in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

