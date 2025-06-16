Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "Company" or "Magma") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "MAGMF" effective Monday June 16, 2025.

"Admission to the OTCQB market is in line with Magma's strategy to access international institutional and retail investors," said Stephen Barley, Chairman and CEO of Magma. "This will provide us with a trading platform that can significantly enhance liquidity for our shareholders and extend investor awareness of Magma internationally."

To be eligible to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Magma will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "MGMA" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "BC21" under WKN "A411ED".

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.

