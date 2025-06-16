TwentyFour Income Fund - Clarification on Investment Restrictions

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

16 June 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Clarification on Investment Restrictions

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited, the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities (the "Company"), hereby clarifies its investment restrictions in respect of investment in other investment companies or investment trusts which are listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the "Official List").

No more than 10 per cent. in aggregate of the value of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed closed-ended investment funds, except for those which themselves have stated investment strategies to invest no more than 15 per cent. of their gross assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds.

Additionally, the Company will itself not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in other investment companies or investment trusts which are listed on the Official List.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.