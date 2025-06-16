Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 13:42 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innovative Molecules GmbH: Innovative Molecules Completes Enrollment of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of IM-250

Innovative Molecules GmbH Announces Completion of Phase 1b Enrollment for IM-250 in Genital Herpes Clinical Trial

MUNICH, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Molecules GmbH today announced the completion of enrollment in the Phase 1b portion of its ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating IM-250, a next-generation helicase-primase inhibitor targeting herpes simplex virus (HSV).

Innovative_Molecules_Logo

This placebo-controlled study is designed to assess the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of once-weekly oral dosing of IM-250 in patients with recurrent genital herpes. The successful completion of Phase 1b enrollment marks a key inflection point in the program, supporting the continued clinical development of IM-250 and its potential to reshape a market that has seen little therapeutic innovation in over four decades.

"Completing Phase 1b enrollment represents a significant milestone not only for our clinical program but also for patients who continue to face the burden of recurrent genital herpes with limited treatment options," said Dr. Anja Glaessing, Head of Medical Affairs at Innovative Molecules.

Topline results from the Phase 1b portion of the study are expected in H2, 2025.

About IM-250

IM-250 is a novel, orally available, selective HSV-helicase primase inhibitor. Helicase primase inhibitors block DNA unwinding in the replication fork during viral DNA-replication by a potentially uncompetitive mechanism of action. IM-250, due to its optimized molecular structure, is likely to improve target tissue penetration (neural and brain tissue), achieving adequate therapeutic exposure at the site of HSV reservoir.

About Innovative Molecules

Innovative Molecules GmbH is a drug development company based in Munich, Germany. With the aim to set a new treatment standard for herpes simplex induced diseases, the company is focused on the development of IM-250, a potent, second-generation helicase-primase inhibitor of HSV-1 and HSV-2.

For more information visit www.innovativemolecules.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711617/Innovative_Molecules_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovative-molecules-completes-enrollment-of-phase-1b-clinical-trial-of-im-250-302482334.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.