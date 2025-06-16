Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Wins Funding from the Navy to Accelerate Development and Commercialization of High-Speed Photodetectors for Optical Interconnects

Award Invests in Aeluma's Large-Scale Semiconductor Photodetectors Applicable to Defense and Aerospace, and AI Infrastructure

GOLETA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies, today announced a contract with the U.S. Navy that could accelerate development of high-speed photodetectors for government and commercial applications.

Aeluma's large-diameter wafer platform combines the performance of compound semiconductors with the scale of mainstream silicon manufacturing, enabling cost-effective solutions across high-growth markets including mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing. Relevant to today's announcement, Aeluma's platform has demonstrated high-speed photodetectors for optical interconnects with the potential to provide massive bandwidth scaling, critical for government applications, high-performance computing (HPC), and AI infrastructure.

The new contract is for up to $1.3 million in funding, includes a major global interconnect manufacturer as a proposed subcontractor, and involves support from a top-tier government prime contractor. In addition to scaling for high-volume commercial markets, Aeluma's large-diameter wafer platform is compatible with wafer-scale integration with complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) electronics using advanced packaging, a technology that is being aggressively pursued by major compute, data center, networking, and module suppliers for next-generation optical interconnects.

"This award is a clear vote of confidence in Aeluma's breakthrough technology and its potential to scale both in performance and in volume," said Matthew Dummer, Ph.D., Director of Technology at Aeluma. "Building on our successful demonstrations of large-wafer photodetectors for sensing and communication applications, this funding will enable us to accelerate commercialization for high-growth commercial markets while meeting the demanding requirements of our customers in defense and aerospace."

Aeluma continues to build momentum as it attracts interest from customers across a range of market verticals for its high-performance and scalable semiconductor platform. Combined with its quantum dot laser technology, the high-speed photodetectors position Aeluma to make a strong potential impact in critical areas for defense and aerospace, HPC, AI, and quantum computing.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops photonics and optoelectronics for sensing, computing, and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including mobile, defense and aerospace, AI, automotive, AR/VR, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

