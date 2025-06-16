Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Following the closing of Sranan Gold Corp.'s (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") oversubscribed private placement announced on June 12, 2025, the Company announces additional targets to its planned inaugural 10,000-metre drill program at the 4.5-kilometre Randy-Poeketi trend of the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname.

Each of the target areas (see Figure 1) has been identified by a combination Lidar survey, geophysics, geological interpretation, exploration data from previous operators, field work and, most importantly, local mining activity. The areas currently identified are referred to as Randy's Pit, Randy's Extension, Randy West, Poeketi Pit, West Poeketi, South Intrusion, Enard North and Enard South.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP Exploration and Corporate Development of Sranan Gold, commented: "Our expanded 10,000-metre drill program marks a major step forward in systematically unlocking the potential of our district-scale property. With an adaptive approach guided by rapid assay turnaround and new structural and lithologic data and analysis, we're confident this program will significantly advance our understanding of the project's scale and resource potential."

Figure 1: Priority exploration targets at the Tapanahony Gold Project, Suriname.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/255592_adc68cf7c43238a4_001full.jpg

Randy's Pit is the first priority for drilling, which is based on historical drilling by Iamgold and later mining by local miners at Randy's Pit.

Newly identified zone Randy's Extension is the southeast continuation of the Randy trend, where a potential granite contact - similar in style to mineralization at the Oko West gold discovery in northwest Guyana - may exist. This 1.6-kilometre trend will be explored while the excavator is in the area for drilling at Randy's Pit, leveraging mobilization efficiencies. The goal is to confirm the continuity of the Randy trend beyond its known limits. Drilling will follow.

Newly identified zone Randy West targets a parallel zone immediately west of Randy trend. Two ridges, each roughly two kilometres in length, display evidence of historical pits and alluvial workings, suggesting a nearby intrusive source. As the excavator works at Randy's Pit to support drilling, trenching will commence on these ridges to test for mineralization and to define drill targets along this parallel trend.

The Poeketi Pit target is the site of a recent gold rush starting in 2020. Active mining is characterized by a high-grade, fault-filled vein system. Drilling is planned on the 350-metre-long Poeketi open pit, which hosts five underground shafts, and the 150-metre-long New Pit. In between is a 260-metre ridge due to the fault-filled vein which will be tested first by trenching.

A trenching program is planned at West Poeketi on its southern region to delineate mineralized structures to select drill sites. A northeast striking soil sampling campaign toward the concession's northwest boundary will later be used to extend known mineralized trends and highlight areas for further exploration.

The newly identified South Intrusion target lies to the southeast of the Randy trend, where an arc of shallow auger anomalies closely follows the greenstone-intrusive contact, like Oko and Oko West. Historically, Iamgold panning anomalies in this area indicated a potential source of mineralization. This target region spans five to ten kilometres in strike length.

New identified Enard North and Enard South benefit from detailed Lidar coverage and extensive alluvial mining, both of which highlight the potential of the Enard concession. At Enard South, two large-scale folds were revealed by Lidar, supported by active artisanal mining. The fold axes correspond to catchment anomalies identified in panning by Iamgold. Focused mapping, sampling and auger drilling will be the primary methods to develop targets in this fold-hosted setting that has similarities to the Merian and Rosebel mines.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.

Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255592

SOURCE: Sranan Gold Corp.