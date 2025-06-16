Anzeige
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
16.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
A Decade of Excellence: Affordable Trailer Sales Wins 10th Consumer Choice Award

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is proud to announce that Affordable Trailer Sales has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award Winner in the Trailers - Sales & Service category in Regina. This year marks a remarkable milestone, as the company celebrates its 10th consecutive win-a decade of trusted service and continued excellence in the industry.

A family-owned and operated business since 1997, Affordable Trailer Sales has become a household name in Saskatchewan for reliable trailer sales, parts, and service. From flat decks and dump trailers to enclosed cargo units and RVs, the company offers a wide range of options for both personal and commercial use-always backed by competitive pricing and honest, knowledgeable service.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award for the tenth year is an incredible honour for our entire team," said Sarah Mass of Affordable Trailer Sales. "This milestone represents more than just business success-it reflects our dedication to our customers, the relationships we've built in the community, and the consistent effort we put into making every experience positive. We're so grateful for the trust our clients continue to place in us."

Affordable Trailer Sales is known not only for its extensive inventory, but also for going the extra mile with reliable after-sale service. The dealership offers a large selection of trailer parts and accessories, as well as expert maintenance and repairs on all makes and models.

Services include:

  • New and used trailer sales (flat decks, dump trailers, enclosed cargo trailers, RVs, and more)

  • Comprehensive trailer servicing and repairs

  • Parts and accessories for all trailer types

  • Friendly, expert advice from an experienced team

With over two decades in the industry, the dealership has built a loyal following across Regina and surrounding areas. The company's consistently high customer ratings and glowing online reviews highlight its commitment to putting clients first.

Winning a Consumer Choice Award is a prestigious accomplishment-earning it ten years in a row is an extraordinary testament to consistency, leadership, and integrity. Chosen through independent research and community feedback, the award is a true reflection of the public's confidence in Affordable Trailer Sales.

As the company looks to the future, Affordable Trailer Sales remains focused on growth and innovation, while staying grounded in the same family values and customer-first principles that have guided it from the beginning.

For more information about Affordable Trailer Sales or to view their current inventory, CLICK HERE or visit www.affordabletrailersales.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-decade-of-excellence-affordable-trailer-sales-wins-10th-consum-1038119

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
