Westinghouse Electric Company recently completed the first VVER fuel reload deliveries to Temelín and Dukovany Nuclear Power Plants (NPP) in the Czech Republic, marking a key milestone in CEZ's strategy to enhance energy security through fuel diversification.

Westinghouse Electric Company recently completed the first VVER fuel reload deliveries to Temelín and Dukovany Nuclear Power Plants (NPP) in the Czech Republic. Image Courtesy of CEZ

The VVER-1000 fuel reload for Temelín NPP is part of the long-term contract signed between Westinghouse and CEZ in June 2022 and includes the Robust Westinghouse Fuel Assembly design (RWFA-T). Westinghouse also delivered the first VVER-440 fuel reload of its NOVA E-6 design to Dukovany NPP, under the fuel supply agreement signed between Westinghouse and CEZ in March 2023. Both VVER fuel designs, manufactured in Västerås, Sweden, are fully compatible with non-Westinghouse fuel during the plants' transition and offer increased fuel economy and extended fuel cycles.

"This is a step that significantly enhances the energy security of the Czech Republic. In addition to diversifying our nuclear fuel suppliers, we also maintain strategic reserves at both of our nuclear power plants," said Daniel Beneš, Chairman of the Board and CEO of CEZ.

"We are proud to continue supporting CEZ to strengthen the Czech Republic's energy independencewith the Western VVER fuel offering," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel President. "Westinghouse supplied VVER-1000 fuel to both Temelín units from 2000 to 2010. As the largest supplier of VVER fuel in Europe, we have continued to invest in advanced fuel designs to support energy security in the region. These fuel deliveries are a testament to our shared commitment to safety, reliability, and supply diversification for VVER reactors."

Westinghouse is a leading supplier of nuclear fuel, providing a uniquely diversified portfolio in the industry across nuclear reactor types, including PWR, BWR, AGR, and VVER. Through our world-class manufacturing facilities in the United States, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, we focus on delivering innovative fuel technologies to meet our customers' needs for lower fuel cycle costs, increased operational flexibility and efficiency, diversity of supply, and accident-tolerant products.

