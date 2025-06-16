Ativion's collaboration with NASEF will make it easier for schools to join esports leagues and access games using school networks and devices.

Ativion® and the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) have signed a partnership agreement to explore programs that will promote esports while making it easier for K-12 schools to safely access games and online resources. Through this collaboration, Ativion will work closely with NASEF's experts on several technical initiatives for StudentKeeper, powered by ContentKeeper, an all-in-one platform for content filtering, classroom management, and digital safety. The partnership aims to give schools easier, safer access to the games and communities that are important to academic esports leagues and clubs. Ativion and NASEF will also participate in joint scholastic esports promotion and training programs.

NASEF is the leading global scholastic esports organization. NASEF supports leaders and youth to build career and professional skills through a unique blend of play and learning. Its frameworks for developing scholastic esports classes, clubs, and teams are used by tens of thousands of educators seeking to leverage the draw of gameplay for student impact.

"We are pleased to join with NASEF to make it easier and safer for schools and leagues to offer scholastic esports programs," said Tobias Hartmann, CEO of Ativion. "Scholastic esports is an all-inclusive sports program available to every student, and it offers many benefits, academically and socially. We look forward to working closely with NASEF to make StudentKeeper a conduit for schools to grow their scholastic esports programs."

"School leaders and educators are eager to adopt scholastic esports because of its proven positive impacts on student attendance, grades, test scores, and morale. Of course, it is important that they can access key gaming and information sites without compromising the security of the network. NASEF and Ativion are working together to make that safe access a simpler process," said Claire LaBeaux, Chief Advancement Officer for NASEF.

StudentKeeper which is built on Ativion's award winning ContentKeeper filtering and real-time reporting platform was released this year as a single platform for schools and school districts. StudentKeeper gives school administrators confidence that their hardware and network can manage threats to data, privacy, and the well-being of their students.

About Ativion

Ativion, formerly Impero Solutions, is a global leader in EdTech, Cybersecurity, and Remote Access solutions. Founded on the belief that all children deserve access to a safe digital environment that promotes positive learning, Ativion is dedicated to helping drive learning engagement worldwide. Our flagship product, StudentKeeper, Powered by ContentKeeper, creates a secure and flexible digital learning environment, fostering a love of learning in every child.

Ativion safeguards over 10 million students in 80 countries, serving more than 700 U.S. school districts. We are a trusted partner in education, providing innovative solutions that equip educators and empower students to thrive in a connected world. Follow Ativion on LinkedIn.

About NASEF

NASEF equips education, community, and industry leaders to maximize the potential of scholastic esports. As a non-profit, NASEF supports leaders and youth to develop career and professional skills through a unique blend of play and learning. Using its research-backed approach, NASEF guides organizations around the world striving to make impacts through scholastic esports.

NASEF operates under the umbrella of the Worldwide Scholastic Esports Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The International Esports Federation has entrusted NASEF with training and supporting its 130+ member federations as they undertake development of scholastic esports programs. Find NASEF at www.NASEF.org and on LinkedIn.

