FULL LIST: Winners of the QSR Media UK Redcat Conference & Awards 2025

A total of 18 awards were presented, celebrating the top-performing brands across the UK.

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The best and brightest in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry were celebrated at the QSR Media UK Redcat Conference & Awards 2025, recognising brands, individuals, and teams who have demonstrated outstanding innovation, customer focus, and operational excellence over the past year.

The event gathered together top leaders and key decision-makers from the QSR industry for a day of thought-provoking panel discussions and keynote sessions, where they explored the latest challenges and emerging opportunities shaping the sector.

Philippa Charlton, Editor of QSR Media said: "This year's winners have not only demonstrated exceptional innovation and leadership-they've raised the bar for what's possible in our industry. Their passion and perseverance are shaping the future of food and retail. It's an honour to celebrate such remarkable talent and forward-thinking excellence."

Lawrence Pelletier, Global Sales & Marketing Director at Redcat said: "These awards shine a light on the visionaries transforming the way we think about customer experience, technology, and growth. Congratulations to all the winners! You are setting new standards, inspiring your peers, and driving the industry boldly into tomorrow."

The winners of the awards are:

Best Digital Initiative

Papa Johns UK

Best Brand Transformation

Black Sheep Coffee

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative

GAIL's

Best Marketing Campaign (Small to Medium Restaurant Chain)

Coco di Mama

Best Marketing Campaign (Large Restaurant Chain)

Taco Bell UK

Best New Concept

SIDES

Rising Star

Amy Lau - Shake Shack UK

Best Innovation - Food and Beverage

Kaspa's Desserts

Best Menu Innovation - Limited Time Offer

Marugame UK&I

Best Brand Collaboration

The Salad Project

Best Customer Experience

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken

Best Restaurant Renovation

GAIL's

Best Employee Recognition Program

Barburrito - The Restaurant Group

Diversity and Inclusion Champion

Bleecker | Lost and Grounded

Squad of the Year

Chopstix

Special Recognition Award

Ben Fenton - Black Sheep Coffee

2025 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year

Slim Chickens UK BRG

From trailblazing initiatives to inspiring leadership, this year's honourees exemplify the spirit of progress and excellence. As the sector continues to evolve, these achievements set a new benchmark for success and pave the way for even greater milestones in the years ahead.

About QSR Media

QSR Media UK is a news and research website dedicated to the quick service and fast casual dining sectors in the UK.

