Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FULL LIST: Winners of the QSR Media UK Redcat Conference & Awards 2025

A total of 18 awards were presented, celebrating the top-performing brands across the UK.

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The best and brightest in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry were celebrated at the QSR Media UK Redcat Conference & Awards 2025, recognising brands, individuals, and teams who have demonstrated outstanding innovation, customer focus, and operational excellence over the past year.

The event gathered together top leaders and key decision-makers from the QSR industry for a day of thought-provoking panel discussions and keynote sessions, where they explored the latest challenges and emerging opportunities shaping the sector.

Philippa Charlton, Editor of QSR Media said: "This year's winners have not only demonstrated exceptional innovation and leadership-they've raised the bar for what's possible in our industry. Their passion and perseverance are shaping the future of food and retail. It's an honour to celebrate such remarkable talent and forward-thinking excellence."

Lawrence Pelletier, Global Sales & Marketing Director at Redcat said: "These awards shine a light on the visionaries transforming the way we think about customer experience, technology, and growth. Congratulations to all the winners! You are setting new standards, inspiring your peers, and driving the industry boldly into tomorrow."

The winners of the awards are:

Best Digital Initiative
Papa Johns UK

Best Brand Transformation
Black Sheep Coffee

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative
GAIL's

Best Marketing Campaign (Small to Medium Restaurant Chain)
Coco di Mama

Best Marketing Campaign (Large Restaurant Chain)
Taco Bell UK

Best New Concept
SIDES

Rising Star
Amy Lau - Shake Shack UK

Best Innovation - Food and Beverage
Kaspa's Desserts

Best Menu Innovation - Limited Time Offer
Marugame UK&I

Best Brand Collaboration
The Salad Project

Best Customer Experience
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken

Best Restaurant Renovation
GAIL's

Best Employee Recognition Program
Barburrito - The Restaurant Group

Diversity and Inclusion Champion
Bleecker | Lost and Grounded

Squad of the Year
Chopstix

Special Recognition Award
Ben Fenton - Black Sheep Coffee

2025 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year
Slim Chickens UK BRG

From trailblazing initiatives to inspiring leadership, this year's honourees exemplify the spirit of progress and excellence. As the sector continues to evolve, these achievements set a new benchmark for success and pave the way for even greater milestones in the years ahead.

About QSR Media

QSR Media UK is a news and research website dedicated to the quick service and fast casual dining sectors in the UK.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/full-list-winners-of-the-qsr-media-uk-redcat-conference--awards-2025-302482306.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.