Driving emissions transparency: INEOS Styrolution rolls out product carbon footprint calculations across global portfolio

PCF platform automates product carbon footprint calculations and enables customer monitoring of scope 3.1 emissions for INEOS Styrolution products

Methodology certified by TÜV Rheinland and aligned with globally recognised sustainability standards

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution now provides Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) data for all its products using a state-of-the-art tool, delivering transparent emissions data from raw material sourcing through manufacturing up until the factory gate. PCF data is calculated using the Atos PCF platform, with the methodology certified by TÜV Rheinland.

With this data, customers can track scope 3.1 emissions for every product they purchase from INEOS Styrolution, supporting more accurate reporting, compliance with climate-related requirements, and increased supply chain transparency.

"By measuring the carbon footprint of our global product portfolio, we take responsibility for our impact while enabling our customers to do the same," states Steve Harrington, CEO, INEOS Styrolution. "This tool enables us to be transparent about our emissions and product carbon footprints, while equipping our customers with the data they need to target scope 3 reductions and meet their climate targets."

With automated, product-level carbon footprint calculations according to a certified methodology in place, INEOS Styrolution is among the few in the chemical industry offering its customers product-specific emissions data across its entire offering.

Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) refers to the total greenhouse gas emissions associated with a product, from raw material extraction through manufacturing to the point it leaves the production site. This "cradle-to-gate" view helps companies and customers better understand the climate impact of individual products and identify opportunities to reduce emissions across the value chain. INEOS Styrolution's PCF methodology follows international standards, including ISO 14067:2018, the Together for Sustainability (TfS) PCF Guideline (V3.0), and the GHG Protocol.

Scope 3 emissions refer to indirect greenhouse gas emissions that occur in the value chain of the reporting company - such as those from raw material production, logistics, product use, or disposal.

Scope 3.1, a key subcategory, includes emissions from purchased goods and services - typically the largest share of emissions for manufacturing companies.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the number one producer of high-performance styrenics, offering a broad portfolio that comprises styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS, and advanced styrenics. The company delivers customised solutions for customers across automotive, healthcare, electronics, household, construction, packaging, toys, sports and leisure sectors. With more than 90 years of innovation in material science and 16 production sites worldwide, INEOS Styrolution combines global reach with local expertise to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This includes bringing safe, sustainable, and high-performing products to market and supporting their efforts toward meeting their sustainability targets.

INEOS Styrolution is fully owned by INEOS Group.

For further information, please visit: www.ineos-styrolution.com

