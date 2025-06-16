INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Sustainable Manufacturing Expo Announces 2026 Advisory Committee

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, the only North American event dedicated to showcasing the latest technologies and thought leadership for progressing sustainable manufacturing processes, announces its advisory committee for the 2026 edition.

The committee boasts a list of 14 industry leading experts and top-tier notable brands from global sustainability leaders such as Schneider Electric, Autodesk and Stratasys. The advisory board collaborates with the show team to shape the event's direction through industry expertise, content recommendations and valuable feedback, ensuring the event delivers the highest value to the manufacturing audience with real-life experiences and tangible solutions across a variety of related verticals.

The 2026 Advisory Committee includes:

Fram Akiki, Founder and President, Joun Technologies

Sarah Beth Aubrey, Founder and CEO, The Envoy Group

Zoe Bezpalko, Senior Sustainability Strategy Manager, Autodesk

Rajdeep Biswas, Senior Member, IEEE

Chris Cantrell, Senior Managing Director, ASME

Rosa Coblens, Vice President of Sustainability and Communications, Stratasys

Alain Lefevre, Sustainability Strategy Director, Schneider Electric

Michael Markarian, CEO, Contempo Specialty Packaging

Steven Moskowitz, Principal, Industry 4ward LLC

Ben Potenza, Managing Director, Services, EquipNet

Rosalyn Stewart, Partner Packaging Manager, One Step Closer

Kelly Weger, Senior Director of Sustainability for North America, QCells North America

Alex West, Principal Analyst, Omdia

"Serving on the advisory committee for the Sustainable Manufacturing Expo has been an enriching experience, allowing me to engage with forward-thinking leaders and drive impactful initiatives," notes Lefevre. "I am excited about the show's upcoming changes and strategic direction, which promise to enhance our focus on matching innovative, eco-friendly manufacturing solutions to industrial leaders aiming to bring greater efficiency to their operations. The future of sustainable manufacturing and its potential to improve both economic and environmental results for industry is bright."

"The advisory committee represents a powerhouse of industry expertise, with decades of combined experience leading sustainability efforts at the highest levels," expresses Melissa Magestro, Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "The depth of planning already behind the 2026 expo reflects our shared commitment to creating an event that delivers actionable insights and real-world solutions for manufacturers navigating the sustainability transition."

Complementing its distinguished Advisory Committee, the 2026 SM Expo edition will unveil significant enhancements including a strategically centralized venue, sharing the same building as MD&M West, sophisticated matchmaking features and high-quality content sessions on the show floor. These improvements, alongside numerous engagement opportunities, are designed to foster more valuable connections and elevate the experience for all participants.

Projected to reach $118 billion by 2032, the U.S. sustainable manufacturing market is being driven by rising consumer demand, government regulations and corporate sustainability initiatives that are pushing industrial manufacturers to adopt more operationally efficient and responsible processes. This momentum reinforces the importance of the deep expertise represented on the committee, and the need for a platform where industry professionals can engage in conversations and collaboration that drive innovation and scalable solutions.

To learn more about Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, please visit: www.sustainablemanufacturingexpo.com

