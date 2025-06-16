International Game Technology PLC: IGT PlaySports Continues Partnership with Boyd Gaming in Nevada via New Three-Year Technology Agreement

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently signed a new, three-year sports betting technology agreement with Boyd Gaming Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, IGT's award-winning PlaySports platform will continue powering Boyd Gaming's retail and mobile sports betting offering in Nevada through August 2028. The new agreement builds on IGT and Boyd Gaming's long-standing sports betting technology partnership that started in 2018.

"Boyd Gaming is pleased to announce our decision to continue powering our retail and mobile sportsbooks in Nevada with IGT PlaySports technology," said Bob Scucci, Vice President of Race & Sports Operations for Boyd Gaming. "As the core technology of our sports betting offering in Nevada, IGT PlaySports' platform enables us to evolve Boyd Sports in ways that deliver incremental value to our players and seamlessly scale our offering to address new business opportunities."

"IGT PlaySports looks forward to continuing our close partnership with Boyd Gaming in Nevada for three additional years and helping them engage players across channels in the most mature, competitive sports betting market in the U.S.," said Joe Bertolone, IGT SVP of Sports Betting. "IGT PlaySports continues to invest in and grow our footprint in Nevada. The performance, reliability and scalability of our technology stack and self-service betting technologies ensure our customers benefit from the most comprehensive B2B solution in North America."

In addition to using the IGT PlaySports platform, Boyd Gaming will continue to offer IGT's PlaySports Kiosks at its 10 retail betting locations across Nevada.

IGT PlaySports technology also powers retail sportsbooks at Boyd Gaming-owned casinos in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. IGT PlaySports was named "Sportsbook Platform Provider of the Year" at the 2024 EGR North America Awards. For more information, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT PlaySports on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

