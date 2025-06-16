Powerfleet Reports Annual FY2025 Results: A Breakout Year of Strategic Transformation and Scaled Growth

Total revenue growth for fiscal 2025 of 26% to $362.5 million, with ~75% SaaS recurring revenue.
Annual adjusted EBITDA climbed 65% year-over-year to $71 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 500 basis points to 20%.
Q4 total revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $103.6 million, with Service revenue increasing 49% to $81.8m, while adjusted EBITDA grew 84% to $20.4 million.
Q4 total adjusted gross margin exceeded 60%, compared to 53% in the prior year.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT) reported its financial results for the fiscal year and the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"Fiscal 2025 was a true milestone year for Powerfleet - a period in which we executed a bold reinvention strategy integrating two major acquisitions in just 12 months, achieved our organic growth and profitability metrics, and established Powerfleet as a global AIoT SaaS leader - with the Unity platform at the center of our customer value creation strategy," said Steve Towe, Powerfleet CEO.
"As we enter fiscal 2026, we do so as a stronger, more focused company, by proactively eliminating low-quality and non-strategic revenue from the acquired businesses. Our go-forward, high-quality revenue streams delivered strong organic growth year-over-year in FY25, with AI video growing more than 20% and in-warehouse safety solutions growing 17%. While we remain mindful of macroeconomic headwinds, we are confident in expanding our growth in FY26, particularly in the second half, driven by a strong, expanding pipeline and supported by the resilience of our international operations which grew organically by 13% in FY25."
Towe added, "With our Unity data highway as the central engine, we're ready to scale faster, deliver greater value to customers, and continue unlocking the full potential of the company within the dynamic market we serve."
FISCAL YEAR 2025 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Powerfleet delivered an accelerated transformation of the business in FY25 - executing an aggressive M&A strategy and unlocking the foundation for scalable, high-margin growth.
Full Year Financial Performance Highlights: Pro Forma Basis Reflecting FY'24 MiX Combination Comparatives
- Total revenue increased 26% to $362.5 million, with ~75% derived from high-margin, recurring SaaS revenue - underscoring the successful pivot to a subscription-first business model.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 65% year-over-year to $71 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins expanding by 5% to 20%, reflecting disciplined execution, cost synergy realization and operating leverage.
- The combined business achieved $16 million in annualized cost synergies during FY25, with $11 million flowing through to in-year adjusted EBITDA performance.
Operational Scale and Reach
- The subscriber base expanded 4x to 2.8 million, positioning Powerfleet among the top three global AIoT SaaS providers.
- Customer base multiplied to 48,000, including over half the Fortune 500 - across 8 verticals primed for cross-sell and upsell opportunities.
- Sales coverage doubled across North America, Europe, and Australasia. Indirect channel network has tripled to over 320 strategic alliances, including leading global telcos, vehicle and asset OEMs, and insurance partners.
Go To Market Momentum
- 600+ midmarket and enterprise customer logos were added in FY25, across key verticals such as logistics, food and beverage, automotive, and industrials.
- Accelerated double-digit organic growth in key strategic solution sets of AI video and in-warehouse safety, alongside 13% year on year growth in international operations.
- Sales efforts continued to drive high-value wins, including a major Q4 Unity AI video safety partnership win with a large North American student transportation company managing 9,000 drivers across 34 states,
- Exiting the year with 50%+ of all new sales - high value AI video and in-warehouse safety and compliance solutions, representing a significant global sales motion shift year on year.
Technology and Innovation
- Unity recognized as the #1 global solution and platform portfolio by ABI Research, reflecting leadership in platform depth, AI maturity, and usability.
- Quadrupled Unity Data Highway-dedicated engineering headcount to over 400 full time employees, fueling platform innovation
- Gained momentum and sales traction with device-agnostic, single pane of glass solution
FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS: PRO FORMA BASIS REFLECTING FY'24 MIX COMBINATION COMPARATIVES
Total revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $103.6 million, driven by the Fleet Complete acquisition and AI video solutions. Service revenue rose 49% to $81.8 million while product revenue grew 23% to $21.9 million,
Gross profit increased 42% to $54.8 million. On an adjusted basis, excluding the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and post-acquisition inventory rationalization, gross profit rose by $24.0 million, or 62%, to $62.6 million. Adjusted service gross margin expanded significantly, increasing by 7.6 percentage points to 68.8%, after excluding $5.2 million in non-cash amortization.
Adjusted product gross margin also improved, rising to 28.7% from 27.3% in the prior year, after excluding $2.6 million in acquisition-related inventory write-offs. As a result, total adjusted gross margin exceeded 60%, compared to 53.0% in the prior year.
Operating expenses totaled $61.7 million, including $7.5 million in one-time transaction, integration, and restructuring costs, consistent with the level of one-time expenses incurred in the prior year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating expenses were $54.2 million, up from $37.6 million, with the increase primarily driven by the addition of Fleet Complete.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 84% to $20.4 million, up from $11.1 million in the prior year, reflecting contributions from the Fleet Complete acquisition, organic growth, gross margin expansion and cost synergies. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.09 per share, compared to $0.19 per share in the prior year, reflecting improved financial performance and an increase in shares outstanding. After adjusting for one-time expenses and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, adjusted net income was $0.02 per share, up from a loss of $0.01 per share in the prior year.
Net debt at quarter end was $225.0 million, consisting of $48.8 million in cash and $273.8 million total debt. Net debt, adjusted for $3.6 million in unsettled transaction costs, was $228.6 million, outperforming our year-end guidance of approximately $235 million by $6.4 million.
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2024
2025
2024
2025
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Revenues:
Products
$ 17,793
$ 21,866
$ 67,665
$ 85,584
Services
55,029
81,772
219,239
276,931
Total revenues
72,822
103,638
286,904
362,515
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
12,935
18,152
48,316
61,961
Cost of services
21,324
30,723
79,636
106,017
Total cost of revenues
34,259
48,875
127,952
167,978
Gross profit
38,563
54,763
158,952
194,537
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
41,366
56,839
151,839
204,361
Research and development expenses
3,733
4,904
14,793
16,061
Total operating expenses
45,099
61,743
166,632
220,422
Loss from operations
(6,536)
(6,980)
(7,680)
(25,885)
Interest income
627
95
1,480
926
Interest expense
(1,410)
(5,655)
(4,521)
(20,330)
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
-
-
1,800
-
Other expense, net
-
(202)
(266)
(1,163)
Net loss before income taxes
(7,319)
(12,742)
(9,187)
(46,452)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(1,917)
304
(7,014)
(4,517)
Net loss before non-controlling interest
(9,236)
(12,438)
(16,201)
(50,969)
Non-controlling interest
(12)
(1)
(50)
(18)
Net loss
(9,248)
(12,439)
(16,251)
(50,987)
Accretion of preferred stock
(9,996)
-
(15,480)
-
Preferred stock dividend
(1,129)
-
(4,514)
(25)
Net loss attributable to common
$ (20,373)
$ (12,439)
$ (36,245)
$ (51,012)
Net loss per share attributable to
$ (0.19)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.34)
$ (0.43)
Weighted average common shares
106,894
132,793
106,894
119,877
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
Pro Forma
Combined
Consolidated
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 51,091
$ 44,392
Restricted cash
86,104
4,396
Accounts receivables, net
55,008
78,623
Inventory, net
25,800
18,350
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,826
23,319
Total current assets
235,829
169,080
Fixed assets, net
48,306
58,011
Goodwill
121,713
383,146
Intangible assets, net
40,444
258,582
Right-of-use asset
11,222
12,339
Severance payable fund
3,796
3,796
Deferred tax asset
3,874
3,934
Other assets
19,090
21,183
Total assets
$ 484,274
$ 910,071
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 22,109
$ 41,632
Accounts payable
27,174
41,599
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
33,589
45,327
Deferred revenue - current
12,236
17,375
Lease liability - current
2,648
5,076
Total current liabilities
97,756
151,009
Long-term debt - less current maturities
113,810
232,160
Deferred revenue - less current portion
4,892
5,197
Lease liability - less current portion
8,773
8,191
Accrued severance payable
4,597
6,039
Deferred tax liability
18,669
57,712
Other long-term liabilities
2,980
3,021
Total liabilities
251,477
463,329
Convertible redeemable preferred stock: Series A
90,273
-
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
63,842
1,343
Additional paid-in capital
200,218
671,400
Accumulated deficit
(78,516)
(205,783)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,133)
(8,850)
Treasury stock
(25,997)
(11,518)
Total stockholders' equity
142,414
446,592
Non-controlling interest
110
150
Total equity
142,524
446,742
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock,
$ 484,274
$ 910,071
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Year Ended March 31,
2024
2025
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (16,251)
$ (50,987)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating
Non-controlling interest
50
18
Gain on bargain purchase
(1,800)
-
Inventory write-downs
2,172
4,480
Stock-based compensation expense
5,214
9,362
Depreciation and amortization
29,548
47,494
Impairment of long-lived assets
139
-
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense
2,919
5,007
Derivative mark-to-market adjustment
-
(504)
Bad debts expense
7,534
9,418
Deferred income taxes
3,235
(4,872)
Shares issued for transaction bonuses
-
889
Lease termination and modification losses
-
295
Other non-cash items
6,338
1,061
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivables
(9,298)
(14,048)
Inventory
(601)
5,729
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,078)
5,474
Deferred costs
(8,514)
(8,437)
Deferred revenue
(180)
1,748
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
9,731
(12,162)
Lease liabilities
(2,851)
(4,558)
Accrued severance payable
15
1,248
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
26,322
(3,345)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition, net of cash assumed
-
(137,112)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
-
12
Capitalized software development costs
(9,512)
(13,782)
Capital expenditures
(20,709)
(20,008)
Deferred consideration paid
-
-
Repayment of loan advanced to external parties
-
294
Net cash used in investing activities
(30,221)
(170,596)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(14,116)
(2,642)
Short-term bank debt, net
(158)
19,551
Deferred consideration paid
(1,955)
-
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock
(674)
(2,836)
Repayment of financing lease
(129)
-
Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock
(3,385)
(90,298)
Proceeds from private placement, net
-
66,459
Proceeds from long-term debt
115,000
125,000
Payment of long-term debt costs
(1,081)
(1,410)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net
36
1,898
Cash paid on dividends to affiliates
(5,320)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
88,218
115,722
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,870)
(2,657)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
81,449
(60,876)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
55,746
109,664
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$ 137,195
$ 48,788
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning
Cash and cash equivalents
54,656
24,354
Restricted cash
1,090
85,310
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period
$ 55,746
$ 109,664
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the
Cash and cash equivalents
51,091
44,392
Restricted cash
86,104
4,396
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period
$ 137,195
$ 48,788
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Taxes
$ 3,381
$ 4,283
Interest
$ 2,414
$ 15,335
Noncash investing and financing activities:
Common stock issued for transaction bonus
$ -
$ 9
Shares issued in connection with MiX Combination
$ -
$ 362,005
Shares issued in connection with Fleet Complete acquisition
$ -
$ 21,343
Value of licensed intellectual property acquired in connection with
$ 1,517
$ -
Preferred stock dividends paid in shares
$ 1,108
$ -
Issuance of derivative on long-term debt
$ 2,226
$ -
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2024
2025
2024
2025
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (20,373)
$ (12,439)
$ (36,245)
$ (51,012)
Non-controlling interest
12
1
50
18
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
11,125
-
19,994
25
Interest expense, net
935
5,560
3,192
19,404
Other expense, net
55
-
87
-
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,917
(304)
7,014
4,517
Depreciation and amortization
8,369
14,452
29,548
47,494
Stock-based compensation
1,311
924
5,214
9,362
Foreign currency losses
438
502
1,493
1,790
Restructuring-related expenses
324
6,969
1,065
10,077
Gain on bargain purchase - Movingdots
-
-
(1,800)
-
Impairment of long-lived assets
139
-
139
-
Derivative mark-to-market adjustment
-
(29)
-
(504)
Recognition of pre-October 1, 2024
-
1,768
-
3,809
Net profit on fixed assets
(66)
-
(115)
-
Contingent consideration remeasurement
(250)
-
(1,299)
-
Acquisition-related expenses
7,177
428
14,313
21,300
Integration-related expenses
-
2,592
-
4,851
Non-recurring transitional service
-
-
482
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 11,113
$ 20,424
$ 43,132
$ 71,131
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2024
2025
2024
2025
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Net loss
$ (9,248)
$ (12,439)
$ (16,251)
$ (50,987)
Incremental intangible assets amortization
-
5,201
-
14,752
Stock-based compensation (non-
-
-
-
4,693
Foreign currency losses
438
502
1,493
1,790
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange
389
(377)
279
(602)
Restructuring-related expenses
324
6,969
1,065
10,077
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
-
(53)
(7)
(207)
Derivative mark-to-market adjustment
-
(29)
-
(504)
Acquisition-related expenses
7,177
428
14,313
21,300
Integration-related expenses
-
2,592
-
4,851
Non-recurring transitional service
-
-
482
-
Income tax effect of non-recurring
(130)
-
(130)
-
Contingent consideration remeasurement
(250)
-
(1,299)
-
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
$ (1,300)
$ 2,794
$ (55)
$ 5,163
Weighted average shares outstanding
106,894
132,793
106,894
119,877
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share -
$ (0.01)
$ 0.02
$ (0.001)
$ 0.04
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT MARGINS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2024
2025
2024
2025
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Revenues:
Products
$ 17,793
$ 21,866
$ 67,665
$ 85,584
Services
55,029
81,772
219,239
276,931
Total revenues
72,822
103,638
286,904
362,515
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
12,935
18,152
48,316
61,961
Cost of services
21,324
30,723
79,636
106,017
Total cost of revenues
34,259
48,875
127,952
167,978
Gross profit
$ 38,563
54,763
$ 158,952
$ 194,537
Product margin
27.3 %
17.0 %
28.6 %
27.6 %
Service margin
61.2 %
62.4 %
63.7 %
61.7 %
Total gross profit margin
53.0 %
52.8 %
55.4 %
53.7 %
Incremental intangible assets
$ -
$ 5,201
$ -
$ 14,752
Inventory rationalization
$ -
$ 2,570
$ -
$ 3,310
Product margin
27.3 %
28.7 %
28.6 %
31.5 %
Service margin
61.2 %
68.8 %
63.7 %
67.0 %
Adjusted total gross profit margin
53.0 %
60.3 %
55.4 %
58.6 %
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2024
2025
2024
2025
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Total operating expenses
$ 45,099
$ 61,743
$ 166,632
$ 220,422
Adjusted for once-off costs
Acquisition-related expenses
7,177
428
14,313
21,300
Integration-related costs
-
2,592
-
4,851
Stock-based compensation (non-
-
-
-
4,693
Restructuring-related expenses
324
4,499
1,065
6,767
7,501
7,519
15,378
37,611
Adjusted operating expenses
$ 37,598
$ 54,224
$ 151,254
$ 182,811
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Adjustments to
Pro Forma
Revenues:
Products
$ 12,081
$ 6,705
$ (993)
$ 17,793
Services
21,659
32,377
993
55,029
Total revenues
33,740
39,082
-
72,822
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
9,513
4,690
(1,268)
12,935
Cost of services
8,024
12,032
1,268
21,324
Total cost of revenues
17,537
16,722
-
34,259
Gross profit
16,203
22,360
-
38,563
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
21,832
19,534
-
41,366
Research and development expenses
2,018
1,715
-
3,733
Total operating expenses
23,850
21,249
-
45,099
(Loss) income from operations
(7,647)
1,111
-
(6,536)
Interest income
259
368
-
627
Interest expense
(708)
(702)
-
(1,410)
Other (expense) income, net
(55)
55
-
-
Net (loss) income before income taxes
(8,151)
832
-
(7,319)
Income tax expense
(352)
(1,565)
-
(1,917)
Net loss before non-controlling interest
(8,503)
(733)
-
(9,236)
Non-controlling interest
(12)
-
-
(12)
Net loss
(8,515)
(733)
-
(9,248)
Accretion of preferred stock
(9,996)
-
-
(9,996)
Preferred stock dividend
(1,129)
-
-
(1,129)
Net loss attributable to common
$ (19,640)
$ (733)
$ -
$ (20,373)
Net loss per share attributable to
$ (0.55)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.19)
Weighted average common shares
35,813
71,081
106,894
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Adjustments to
Pro Forma
Revenues:
Products
$ 49,313
$ 21,600
$ (3,248)
$ 67,665
Services
85,311
130,680
3,248
219,239
Total revenues
134,624
152,280
-
286,904
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
36,916
14,628
(3,228)
48,316
Cost of services
31,003
45,405
3,228
79,636
Total cost of revenues
67,919
60,033
-
127,952
Gross profit
66,705
92,247
-
158,952
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
76,144
75,695
-
151,839
Research and development expenses
8,675
6,118
-
14,793
Total operating expenses
84,819
81,813
-
166,632
(Loss) income from operations
(18,114)
10,434
-
(7,680)
Interest income
338
1,142
-
1,480
Interest expense
(2,174)
(2,347)
-
(4,521)
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
1,800
-
-
1,800
Other expense, net
(87)
(179)
-
(266)
Net (loss) income before income taxes
(18,237)
9,050
-
(9,187)
Income tax expense
(549)
(6,465)
-
(7,014)
Net (loss) income before non-controlling
(18,786)
2,585
-
(16,201)
Non-controlling interest
(50)
-
-
(50)
Net (loss) income
(18,836)
2,585
-
(16,251)
Accretion of preferred stock
(15,480)
-
-
(15,480)
Preferred stock dividend
(4,514)
-
-
(4,514)
Net (loss) income attributable to
$ (38,830)
$ 2,585
$ -
$ (36,245)
Net (loss) income per share attributable
$ (1.09)
$ 0.04
$ (0.34)
Weighted average common shares
35,694
71,200
106,894
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 24,354
$ 26,737
$ 51,091
Restricted cash
85,310
794
86,104
Accounts receivables, net
30,333
24,675
55,008
Inventory, net
21,658
4,142
25,800
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,133
9,693
17,826
Total current assets
169,788
66,041
235,829
Fixed assets, net
12,719
35,587
48,306
Goodwill
83,487
38,226
121,713
Intangible assets, net
19,652
20,792
40,444
Right-of-use asset
7,428
3,794
11,222
Severance payable fund
3,796
-
3,796
Deferred tax asset
2,781
1,093
3,874
Other assets
9,029
10,061
19,090
Total assets
$ 308,680
$ 175,594
$ 484,274
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 1,951
$ 20,158
$ 22,109
Accounts payable
20,025
7,149
27,174
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
13,983
19,606
33,589
Deferred revenue - current
5,842
6,394
12,236
Lease liability - current
1,789
859
2,648
Total current liabilities
43,590
54,166
97,756
Long-term debt - less current maturities
113,810
-
113,810
Deferred revenue - less current portion
4,892
-
4,892
Lease liability - less current portion
5,921
2,852
8,773
Accrued severance payable
4,597
-
4,597
Deferred tax liability
4,465
14,204
18,669
Other long-term liabilities
2,496
484
2,980
Total liabilities
179,771
71,706
251,477
Convertible redeemable preferred stock: Series A
90,273
-
90,273
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
387
63,455
63,842
Additional paid-in capital
202,607
(2,389)
200,218
Accumulated deficit
(154,796)
76,280
(78,516)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(985)
(16,148)
(17,133)
Treasury stock
(8,682)
(17,315)
(25,997)
Total stockholders' equity
38,531
103,883
142,414
Non-controlling interest
105
5
110
Total equity
38,636
103,888
142,524
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred
$ 308,680
$ 175,594
$ 484,274
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Year Ended March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
$ (18,836)
$ 2,585
$ (16,251)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided
Non-controlling interest
50
-
50
Gain on bargain purchase
(1,800)
-
(1,800)
Inventory reserve
1,557
615
2,172
Stock based compensation expense
4,104
1,110
5,214
Depreciation and amortization
9,098
20,450
29,548
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
139
139
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense
2,919
-
2,919
Bad debts expense
2,309
5,225
7,534
Deferred income taxes
(281)
3,516
3,235
Other non-cash items
(55)
6,393
6,338
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivables
(1,538)
(7,760)
(9,298)
Inventories
(780)
179
(601)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(564)
(514)
(1,078)
Deferred costs
481
(8,995)
(8,514)
Deferred revenue
(180)
-
(180)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
8,786
945
9,731
Lease liabilities
(2,851)
-
(2,851)
Accrued severance payable, net
15
-
15
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,434
23,888
26,322
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capitalized software development costs
(3,540)
(5,972)
(9,512)
Capital expenditures
(3,673)
(17,036)
(20,709)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,213)
(23,008)
(30,221)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(14,116)
-
(14,116)
Short-term bank debt, net
(5,708)
5,550
(158)
Deferred consideration paid
-
(1,955)
(1,955)
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock
(128)
(546)
(674)
Repayment of financing lease
(129)
-
(129)
Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of
(3,385)
-
(3,385)
Proceeds from long-term debt
115,000
-
115,000
Payment of long-term debt costs
(1,081)
-
(1,081)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net
36
-
36
Cash paid on dividends to affiliates
-
(5,320)
(5,320)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
90,489
(2,271)
88,218
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(1,135)
(1,735)
(2,870)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and
84,575
(3,126)
81,449
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of
25,089
30,657
55,746
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of
$ 109,664
$ 27,531
$ 137,195
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
Cash and cash equivalents
24,780
29,876
54,656
Restricted cash
309
781
1,090
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the
$ 25,089
$ 30,657
$ 55,746
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
Cash and cash equivalents
24,354
26,737
51,091
Restricted cash
85,310
794
86,104
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period
$ 109,664
$ 27,531
$ 137,195
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Taxes
$ 432
$ 2,949
$ 3,381
Interest
$ 1,720
$ 694
$ 2,414
Noncash investing and financing activities:
Value of licensed intellectual property acquired in
$ 1,517
$ -
$ 1,517
Preferred stock dividends paid in shares
$ 1,108
$ -
$ 1,108
Issuance of derivative on long-term debt
$ 2,226
$ -
$ 2,226
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (19,640)
$ (733)
$ (20,373)
Non-controlling interest
12
-
12
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
11,125
-
11,125
Interest expense, net
601
334
935
Other expense, net
55
-
55
Income tax expense
352
1,565
1,917
Depreciation and amortization
1,943
6,426
8,369
Stock-based compensation
1,028
283
1,311
Foreign currency losses
43
395
438
Restructuring-related expenses
324
-
324
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
139
139
Net profit on fixed assets
-
(66)
(66)
Contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(250)
(250)
Acquisition-related expenses
6,078
1,099
7,177
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,921
$ 9,192
$ 11,113
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Year Ended March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net (loss) profit attributable to common stockholders
$ (38,830)
$ 2,585
$ (36,245)
Non-controlling interest
50
-
50
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
19,994
-
19,994
Interest expense, net
1,987
1,205
3,192
Other expense, net
87
-
87
Income tax expense
549
6,465
7,014
Depreciation and amortization
9,098
20,450
29,548
Stock-based compensation
4,104
1,110
5,214
Foreign currency translation
(248)
1,741
1,493
Restructuring-related expenses
1,035
30
1,065
Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots
(1,800)
-
(1,800)
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
139
139
Net profit on fixed assets
-
(115)
(115)
Contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(1,299)
(1,299)
Acquisition-related expenses
11,218
3,095
14,313
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
-
482
482
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 7,244
$ 35,888
$ 43,132
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net (loss) income
$ (8,515)
$ (733)
$ (9,248)
Foreign currency losses
43
395
438
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange losses
-
389
389
Restructuring-related expenses
324
-
324
Acquisition-related expenses
6,078
1,099
7,177
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
-
-
-
Income tax effect of non-recurring transitional service agreement
-
(130)
(130)
Contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(250)
(250)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
$ (2,070)
$ 770
$ (1,300)
Weighted average shares outstanding
35,813
71,081
106,894
Non-GAAP net income per share - basic
$ (0.06)
$ 0.01
$ (0.01)
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Year Ended March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net (loss) income
$ (18,836)
$ 2,585
$ (16,251)
Foreign currency (gains) losses
(248)
1,741
1,493
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange losses
-
279
279
Restructuring-related expenses
1,035
30
1,065
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
-
(7)
(7)
Acquisition-related expenses
11,218
3,095
14,313
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
-
482
482
Income tax effect of non-recurring transitional service
-
(130)
(130)
Contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(1,299)
(1,299)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
$ (6,831)
$ 6,776
$ (55)
Weighted average shares outstanding
35,694
71,200
106,894
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - basic
$ (0.19)
$ 0.10
$ (0.001)
