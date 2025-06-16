Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS

NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS (reg nr11421437, address Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044) Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Monday, 16th of June 2025 in Nordic Fibreboard AS office, at Rääma 31, Pärnu.

The general meeting started at 10.00 and ended at 10:15

According to the Articles of Association, the company has a total of 4,499,061 votes, 3 098 974 votes are present representing 68.88% of the share capital and therefore the General Meeting was quorate to adopt resolutions on the items on the agenda.

There were 4 (four) Shareholders present, represented by proxy.

The circle of shareholders entitled to participate in the Shareholders' meeting was determined as of 09.06.2025 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system.

It was noted that the meeting had been convened in accordance with the requirements of the law and the Articles of Association.

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting:

1. Approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2024

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2024, in accordance with which the consolidated balance sheet value of the Company as at 31 December 2024 was 8 252 280,45 euro and the net loss for the financial year was 785 654,31 euros.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 3 098 974, wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

2. Allocation of loss for the financial year 2024

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: Cover the net loss for the 2024 financial year in the amount of 785 654,31 euro from the retained earnings;

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 3 098 974, wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

3. Appointment and remuneration principles of auditor for the financial year 2025

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (register code: 10142876; aaddress: Pärnu mnt. 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2025. Public accounting services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 3 098 974, wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

Enel Äkke

Nordic Fibreboard AS

Member of Management Board

Phone: + 372 55 52 5550

E-mail: group@nordicfibreboard.com