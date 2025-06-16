Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Rule 29 of the AIM Rules for Companies ("the AIM Rules"), Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) gives below the information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules in connection with its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co ("Cantor") (the "ATM Sales Agreement"), as announced on December 17, 2024.

Name of company: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



Name of scheme: ATM Sales Agreement



Period of return:



From December 17, 2024 to June 16, 2025 Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme: 4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:



Nil Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:



4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:



Nil Contact name and telephone number: As below



