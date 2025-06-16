Genius Group Limited: Genius Group increases Bitcoin Treasury to 100 Bitcoin.

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that further to the favorable ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals on May 6, 2025, allowing Genius Group to resume buying Bitcoin, the Company has increased its Bitcoin Treasury by 52% to 100 Bitcoin.

Over the last month, the Company has increased its Bitcoin Treasury by an additional 52%, with the purchase of 34 Bitcoin. The Company currently holds 100 Bitcoin purchased for $10.06 million, at an average price of $100,600 per Bitcoin.

The Company maintains its target to build its Treasury to 1,000 Bitcoin.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said "We launched our Bitcoin Treasury in November 2025, and believe we were one of the first Bitcoin Treasury companies on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) American. We also believe that subsequent to our announcement, we were one of the only companies legally prevented from buying Bitcoin by a US court."

"We're pleased to be able to have regained the right to manage our company's capital in the way our Board and shareholders sees fit. Our 100 Bitcoin milestone is a significant step towards our 1,000 Bitcoin target."

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is an AI powered education group with a Bitcoin-first treasury, delivering education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

