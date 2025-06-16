Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update for May 2025

Operational Highlights May

Occupancy in May reached 77%, an increase of 22 percentage compared to May 2024.

The number of Cabin Nights rose by 50% year-over-year.

Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by more than 10% compared to May 2024.

Total ticket revenue grew by over 67% year-over-year.

Note: May 2024 results were impacted by cancellations and rebookings due to technical issues with Havila Pollux, which affected two roundtrips.





Booking Position 2025

As of today, 63% of 2025 capacity is booked, representing about 84% of the full-year targeted cabin nights.

Occupancy for Q2 2025 is at 74% with 0.5 months remaining, compared to a final 69% in Q2 last year.

With booking distribution more balanced across north and south routes than last year allowing for further sales closer to departure, and Q4 campaigns starting about three months later, full year occupancy for 2025 is expected to continue to trend higher moving forward.





Booking Position 2026

22% of 2026 capacity is already booked with close to 15% higher ACR than same time last year for 2025.

Forward bookings support continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion into 2026.

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act