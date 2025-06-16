Onconetix, Inc. Announces Positive Decision by Nasdaq Hearings Panel

CINCINNATI, Ohio, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconetix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCO) ("Onconetix" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions for men's health and oncology, today reported that on June 11, 2025, the Company received a decision from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granting the Company's request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, subject to the Company demonstrating compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Periodic Filing Listing Rule") by June 13, 2025 and the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Bid Price Listing Rule") on or before June 30, 2025.

The Nasdaq hearing on the matter was held on May 27, 2025. Since the hearing, Onconetix demostrated compliance with the Periodic Filing Listing Rule on June 12, 2025, after the filing of the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025. The Company completed a 1-for-85 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on June 13, 2025. The Company expects to demonstrate compliance with the Bid Price Listing Rule at the close of business on June 27, 2025.



About Onconetix, Inc.

Onconetix, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions for men's health and oncology. The Company owns Proclarix, an in vitro diagnostic test for prostate cancer originally developed by Proteomedix and approved for sale in the European Union under the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation. For more information, visit www.onconetix.com.



