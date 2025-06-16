Romania's energy regulator ANRE has adopted new grid connection rules, introducing changes to the solution study process, financial guarantee requirements, and connection agreement terms to prioritize mature projects and ease grid congestion. Romania's energy regulator ANRE has formalized a reform of its grid connection framework. It follows a consultation into new grid connection rules that ran earlier this year. Under the new framework, which came into force at the start of June, solution studies must be completed in chronological order, with only fully documented projects placed in the queue. ...

