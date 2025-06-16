Also announces new Auto Review pricing structure to help introduce more customers to the power of generative AI legal tools

DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a creator of industry-leading litigation technology, today announced the launch of its generative AI automated review tool in the European Union and the United Kingdom, bringing the powerful eDiscovery technology to tens of thousands of law firms and corporations across Europe.

DISCO Auto Review combines unprecedented speeds with accuracy metrics that substantially surpass typical human review. The solution is capable of reviewing 32,000 documents per hour on average the equivalent of a 640-person review team working at industry-standard speeds with precision and recall metrics exceeding 90 percent in many cases, better than the industry standard of 75 percent for human review.

DISCO Auto Review is the latest tool the company has brought to the EU/U.K. markets, following the 2024 launch of its Cecilia suite of gen AI tools, including Cecilia Q&A and Cecilia document summaries. Additional Cecilia capabilities are expected to launch in these markets later this year.

"There is a growing appetite for generative AI legal tools in the EU and U.K., and our Auto Review technology is the one of the most-requested DISCO capabilities among leading law firms and corporations because of its ability to dramatically reduce the time and resources involved in the early stages of litigation without sacrificing accuracy or relevance," said CEO Eric Friedrichsen. "DISCO Auto Review can help significantly reduce costs and improve results on the largest, most complex matters lawyers face today."

The EU/U.K. launch of DISCO Auto Review follows a successful debut in the United States that has seen adoption from Am Law 50 firms, prominent litigation boutiques and large, multinational corporations. Hueston Hennigan, LLP, one of the leading litigation firms in the U.S. used DISCO Auto Review on a recent breach of contract matter and found the technology to be a key support for a lean team working against tight deadlines.

"Document production in high-stakes litigation, particularly on tight timelines, requires speed and accuracy. DISCO Auto Review gave us outstanding results -- 95 percent recall and 91 percent precision in a fraction of the time of manual, human review," said Emily Michael Munson at Hueston Hennigan. "By streamlining first-pass review, my team is able to focus our time on strategic higher-value work and quality control."

In addition to launching DISCO Auto Review for the EU and U.K., the company also announced new, highly competitive Auto Review pricing to help encourage law firms and corporations to add Auto Review to their suite of eDiscovery tools as a faster, more cost-effective alternative to manual, human review.

"As the value, accuracy, and speed of our generative AI products consistently impresses DISCO customers, we want to make them available to even more customers- especially for something like first pass review where the cost savings over fully human-based review can be tremendous," Friedrichsen said. "Providing significantly more value at a lower cost is one more way we are with our customers in every case."

The new DISCO Auto Review pricing is available immediately to customers in the U.S., EU and U.K.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding the benefits of DISCO's Auto Review product and the launch of additional capabilities in the EU and UK markets later in 2025.

Words such as "may," "should," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "continue," "potential," "build," "extend" and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding DISCO's business are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 7, 2025. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time.

Forward-looking statements represent DISCO's management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides comprehensive, innovative solutions for modern litigation. We create and service an intuitive, cloud-native platform at the forefront of litigation technology, backed by the partnership of expert professional services and support. Leveraging the latest in AI to help law firms and corporations achieve smarter outcomes faster, our scalable products and tools allow customers to simplify everyday tasks and tackle complex matters at every stage of litigation. Learn more at www.csdisco.com.

