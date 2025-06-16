Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2025 14:36 Uhr
33 Leser
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.: GEN Korean BBQ Expands Internationally with First South Korean Location

CERRITOS, Calif., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. ("GEN" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature "grill at your table" experience, today announced the grand opening of its first international location in Ilsan, South Korea.

"We are excited to return to our roots as we expand the GEN brand internationally with our first location in South Korea," said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. "This is not only a major milestone for our company but also a meaningful way to honor the cultural heritage that inspired GEN's creation and further enhance our domestic locations as we garner even more influence from South Korean culture. South Korea is a vibrant and competitive dining market, but there are few offerings that match GEN's scale and value priced all-you-can eat menu."

Located about an hour from Seoul, Ilsan blends modern attractions with rich cultural history and draws visitors and residents who enjoy a wide variety of dining experiences from traditional street food to contemporary cuisine. GEN's entry into the market offers diners an international brand that remains rooted in authentic Korean flavors and dining traditions.

The Ilsan restaurant is the first of three planned international locations in South Korea.

The new GEN Korean BBQ in Ilsan, South Korea, is located at Units 201-202, Western Dom 1, 24 Jeongbalsan-ro, Ilsandong-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea and is open from 11:00 am until 10:00 pm daily.

For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit:
www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.
??GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:
Cody Slach
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
GENK@gateway-grp.com

Media Relations Contact:
Zach Kadletz and Jade Bolton
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
GENK@gateway-grp.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
