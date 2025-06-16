Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas' American Robotics Secures Purchase Order from a Major Urban Public Safety Organization in the U.S. for the Kestrel System, an Advanced Drone Detection and Counter-UAS Solution

Kestrel System to Provide Enhanced Airspace Security for High-Visibility Public Events, Strengthening American Robotics' Leadership in Counter-UAS Technology

Proven Field Capabilities and FAA BVLOS Waivers Position Kestrel as an Attractive Solution for Public Safety and Airspace Management

American Robotics Expands Market Reach with Versatile Active and Passive Drone Detection Solutions for Fixed and Mobile Applications

SPARKS, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary American Robotics Inc. ("American Robotics") has secured a purchase order from a major urban public safety organization in the U.S. for its patent-pending Kestrel system. The Kestrel system, American Robotics' premier drone detection, Counter-UAS (C-UAS), and airspace management solution, provides comprehensive situational awareness and a proven detect-and-avoid capability, enabling advanced autonomous aerial operations.

"We are thrilled to see the Kestrel system adopted by this major public safety agency in the United States," said Timothy "T3" Tenne, CEO of American Robotics. "The ability to detect, track, and manage airborne threats is crucial for maintaining security in sensitive environments. The Kestrel system is designed to meet the evolving needs of airspace management, offering a flexible, high-performance solution that is ready to support missions of critical importance and enhance public safety."

The Kestrel system is available in both active and passive detection configurations, supporting fixed and mobile applications for versatile deployment. In addition to Counter-UAS and drone detection, Kestrel can be integrated with American Robotics' Optimus System to support fully remote autonomous drone operations, when Optimus is deployed for aerial security and inspection. Designed to deliver unmatched reliability and performance, Kestrel has proven its capabilities through numerous U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waivers, demonstrating its effectiveness in active mission environments.

This latest deployment will provide layered security at high-visibility public events where airspace awareness and safety are particularly valuable to support public safety officials in protecting the public. The advanced sensor technology embedded in Kestrel will increase the safety and protection of critical airspace, delivering a dependable solution for large-scale event security.

The proven track record and advanced capabilities of the American Robotics Kestrel systems set a new standard in C-UAS and airspace management, combining robust technology with field-proven performance in live operational scenarios.

For more information on the Kestrel system, please visit www.american-robotics.com/kestrel-system

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. via its wholly-owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16t), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. (OAS) specializes in designing, developing, and marketing autonomous drone solutions via its two advanced drone platforms: the Optimus System, the world's first FAA-certified small UAS (sUAS) for aerial security and data capture, and the Iron Drone Raider, a counter-drone system designed to combat hostile drones. Both platforms are highly automated, AI-powered, and capable of continuous, remote operation for critical defense, infrastructure, industrial, and government applications. American Robotics and Airobotics have achieved industry-leading regulatory milestones, including the first-ever FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations without an on-site human operator.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in defense, homeland security, public safety and other critical industrial and government security and infrastructure markets with improved connectivity, situational awareness and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Autonomous Systems, follow us on LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

