Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 18th, 2025.

Surface Metals invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on June 18th, 2025. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Steve Hanson, in real time.

Surface Metals will be presenting at 1:45 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please submit your questions in advance to questions@emerginggrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Hanson will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register to ensure that you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. See link below to register:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717084&tp_key=e74795753f&sti=surmf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference , and a link will be released after the event.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

Additionally, Surface Metals has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12 month term of the agreement starting June 12th, INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of Surface Metals for CAD$29,400.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery and precious metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies in North America. Surface Metals holds a 90% interest in the Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada, and through its US subsidiary, ACME Lithium US Inc., is advancing and developing a lithium brine resource at Clayton Lake Valley, Nevada and holds a sedimentary lithium claystone project at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada. Surface Metals Inc. has entered into a strategic exploration agreement with Snow Lake Resources Ltd, a leading partner, at a group of lithium projects in the pegmatite region of Shatford, Birse and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

