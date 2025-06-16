Banzai International, Inc.: Banzai Appoints Michael Kurtzman as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran Revenue and Go-to-Market Executive to Scale Leading Video Engagement, Production, and Webinar Solutions

SEATTLE, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ("Banzai" or the "Company"), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Kurtzman as Chief Revenue Officer of Banzai to head operations and customer-facing functions of leading video engagement, production, and webinar solutions including Demio, CreateStudio, and OpenReel, effective Monday, June 16, 2025.

Michael Kurtzman is a seasoned revenue and go-to-market executive with more than 20 years of global experience driving growth across startups, growth-stage ventures, and Fortune 50 companies. He has led organizations through revenue expansion from $10 million to over $100 million, with deep expertise in B2B enterprise SaaS and AI solutions across sectors such as financial services, media, and education.

Most recently, Michael served as CEO of Violett, Inc., an AI-enabled air health platform. Prior to that, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Zype (acquired by Backlight), where he oversaw all revenue and customer-facing functions and led the integration of multiple acquisitions. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Panopto, a venture-backed SaaS company, where he helped triple annual recurring revenue and supported a successful exit. He also held the role of Vice President of Global Sales at Comcast Technology Solutions, following its acquisition of the Platform.

"As we enter our next phase of growth, Michael brings the experience and demonstrated success to scale technology companies, and we welcome him to this new role," said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. "His extensive experience across operations and customer-facing functions will enable him to grow our Video business unit while overseeing sales, marketing, customer support, professional services, and operations, with a dotted-line influence over product management and engineering."

"Michael will be responsible for accelerating self-service subscriber growth, enterprise and mid-market expansion, and customer retention, while ensuring the continuous evolution of our product offerings. The primary objective of his role will be to increase revenue in the Video business unit to $50 million over the following three years," concluded Davy.

Michael Kurtzman added, "I am honored to be joining Banzai to scale its high-growth SaaS business. Combined with recent acquisitions, Banzai has built intuitive, high-impact AI-powered video solutions with Demio, CreateStudio, and OpenReel that drive engagement, retention, and revenue. I look forward to working with the team to meet our revenue and operational goals in the months and years ahead."

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Customers who use Banzai's product suite include Autodesk, Dell Technologies, New York Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "target," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "propose," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.'s (the "Company's"): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

