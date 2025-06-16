







Tokyo, Japan, June 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda HRC factory team will be competing with last year's winning riders Takumi Takahashi and Johann Zarco. Takahashi achieved his third consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours victory last year, setting a new record with a total of six wins at the event. This year, he aims to lead the team and extend his record. Zarco is currently competing in the premier MotoGP class of FIM*1 Road Racing World Championship series with CASTROL Honda LCR, and aims to win his second consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours.SDG Team HARC-PRO. Honda will compete with a three-rider lineup, consisting of Teppei Nagoe, currently competing in the MFJ*2 All Japan Road Race Championship (JRR) JSB1000 class, Yuki Kunii, currently competing in the FIM Road Racing World Championship series Moto2 class, and Keito Abe, currently competing in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) Asia Superbike 1000 class.Two-time EWC winner F.C.C. TSR Honda France, currently competing in the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) series, won this year Round 2, the 8 Hours of SpaMotos. The team's regular riders Alan Techer, Corentin Perolari and Taiga Hada aim for a podium finish in this year's Suzuka 8 Hours.Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Astemo, currently competing in the FIM ARRC Asia Superbike 1000 class, will be represented by three riders - Nakarin Atiratphuvapat, Andi Farid Izdihar, and Azroy Hakeem Anuar.*1 FIM: Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme*2 MFJ: Motorcycle Federation of JapanSource: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.