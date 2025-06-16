Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU), a trailblazer in premium live music venues, has received strong endorsements from two analysts, Northland Capital and ThinkEquity, each assigning a Buy/Outperform rating with a $15 price target. These ratings highlight Venu's disruptive model and rapid growth, and unique positioning in the $79.7 billion live entertainment market.

Northland Capital Markets: Outperform Rating with $15 Price Target

Northland Capital initiated coverage with an "Outperform" rating and a $15 price target, on June 12, 2025. The firm praised Venu's "unique municipal partnership model" and its ability to secure 40% of project financing through public-private partnerships, reducing capital investment. Analysts highlighted the success of the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs and how VENU generated $38.7 million in Luxe FireSuite and Aikman Club sales in Q1 2025, as a template for VENU's 11 ongoing developments, including Sunset Amphitheaters in El Paso, TX, and McKinney, TX.

Northland emphasized Venu's $1.3 billion pipeline and 2025 FireSuite sales, as well as Venu's low-debt balance sheet, with $212.9 million in total assets (up 19% in Q1), as a key strength.

"We like the structuring of VENU's financing for new developments, as 40% of financing comes from municipality partners (real estate, tax-incentives, and cash), ~40% comes from the pre-sale of fractional ownership (suites / fire pits), and ~20% comes from sale-leaseback of the real estate contributed by the municipality."

ThinkEquity: Buy Rating with $15 Price Target

ThinkEquity assigned a "Buy" rating with a $15 price target, on May 19, 2025, citing VENU's scalable, high-margin business model and diversified revenue streams, including ticket sales, sponsorships, and fractional ownership. The firm underscored Venu's 2024 FireSuite sales of $77.7 million and its Q1 2025 performance, where a new fractional ownership financing model generated $12.5 million in just six weeks. ThinkEquity highlighted Venu's strategic partnerships, notably with Aramark Sports + Entertainment and Ryan, which commits to two public-private partnerships per quarter. "Venu Holding Corporation is scaling an integrated real estate and entertainment model that combines luxury amphitheaters, music halls, and premium hospitality destinations. The company's structure is built on a capital-light financing model-anchored in municipal partnerships, structured fractional ownership, and sale-leasebacks-that allows Venu to expand venue assets without relying on dilutive equity," the report stated.

Venu (NYSE American: VENU)

Key Growth Catalysts:

Venu's Q1 2025 earnings, reported May 15, showcased a 19% asset increase to $212.9 million, driven by property acquisitions and FireSuite sales. The company's partnership with Ryan is designed to double its expansion pace.

A June 10 alliance with Aramark enhances fan experiences, while a Billboard partnership (June 12) introduces the "Disruptor Award" to spotlight Venu's fan-owned model.

Venu's inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index may increase its exposure.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

