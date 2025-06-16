Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street readies for key economic data

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

J.D. Durkin delivers the pre-market update on June 16th

  • Stocks are fractionally higher Monday morning amid tensions in the Middle East. The geopolitical conflict dragged down major averages by more than 1% on Friday and sent the price of crude oil up 7%.
  • Investors will be monitoring the release of key economic data throughout the week, headline by the FOMC Policy Decision on Wednesday. Wall Street is pricing in interest rates remaining unchanged.
  • Also set to be released is manufacturing data this morning, monthly retail sales on Tuesday, and homebuilding data on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Opening Bell
Acuren (NYSE American: TIC) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell
Teekay (NYSE: TK) celebrates 30 years of listing on the New York Stock Exchange

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711699/NYSE_June_16_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5371689/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--wall-street-readies-for-key-economic-data-302482401.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
