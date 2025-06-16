Shawn's Property Management Ltd. Wins 9th Consumer Choice Award for Property Management Excellence in Regina

REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Shawn's Property Management Ltd., a trusted name in property management since 2001, has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Property Management category for the Regina Region. This marks the ninth time the company has earned this prestigious recognition, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to delivering outstanding service and trusted solutions for property owners across the city.

Shawn's Property Management has served the Regina community for over two decades, offering expert services in residential and commercial property management. From townhouses and single-family homes to apartment buildings and commercial spaces, the company manages a broad range of properties. With a team that emphasizes strong communication, prompt maintenance, and proactive management, Shawn's Property Management ensures every property under its care runs smoothly and profitably.

"Receiving our ninth Consumer Choice Award is an incredible honour," said founder and owner Shawn, who has been the driving force behind the company's success since its inception. "It's a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us. We remain focused on protecting our clients' investments while ensuring tenants have a safe, well-maintained place to call home."

Commitment to Service and Community

Founded on the belief that the cornerstone of success is exceptional service, Shawn's Property Management Ltd. has built its reputation by putting clients first. Whether it's through timely rent collection, professional financial reporting, efficient property maintenance, or responsive tenant relations, the company takes a full-service approach to ensure long-term value and satisfaction.

Over the past 24 years, the company has grown alongside Regina, continually evolving its services to meet the changing needs of property owners and investors. What hasn't changed is their unwavering focus on building strong relationships and delivering results.

"Our goal is to make property ownership stress-free and financially rewarding," said Shawn. "We approach every property as if it were our own, applying decades of insight and a personal touch to every detail."

In addition to property management, the company also offers investment property consulting. Whether a client is considering entering the rental market or already owns multiple properties, Shawn and his experienced team provide guidance to help clients maximize their returns and avoid costly pitfalls.

A Full Suite of Services

Shawn's Property Management Ltd. offers:

Residential Property Management

Commercial Property Management

Lease Administration

Rent Collection & Financial Reporting

Property Maintenance & Repairs

Investment Property Consulting

Their streamlined processes, clear communication, and client-first philosophy have helped hundreds of Regina property owners gain peace of mind and financial stability.

Ninth Consumer Choice Award Win Reflects Unmatched Excellence

The Consumer Choice Award is especially meaningful because it's the result of a rigorous selection process that involves collecting unbiased opinions from both consumers and businesses. Companies that receive this award are recognized as the best in their category based on customer satisfaction, quality of service, and overall reputation.

Shawn's Property Management's ninth win highlights not only their expertise but also their consistency in maintaining high standards year after year. The firm's ability to adapt to the changing market, embrace technology, and uphold the values that built its foundation have made it a staple in Regina's real estate and rental community.

Looking Ahead

With plans to continue expanding services and further enhance the client experience, Shawn's Property Management remains focused on staying at the forefront of the industry. The team continues to invest in training, tools, and technology to ensure properties are managed with efficiency, care, and a forward-thinking approach.

"We are proud of how far we've come, but we're even more excited about the future," added Shawn. "We're committed to continuing to raise the bar in property management in Regina."

About Shawn's Property Management Ltd.

Shawn's Property Management Ltd. was established in 2001 and has become one of Regina's most trusted names in residential and commercial property management. With over two decades of local expertise, the company is known for its reliable, client-centred approach and tailored property management solutions that help maximize investment value. For more information, CLICK HERE or visit www.shawnsproperties.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

