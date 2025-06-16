Allbridge's 'Skyway with Allbridge Intelligence' Delivers Smarter, Faster and Easier Property Technology Management

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Allbridge , the leading supplier of connected property technology solutions and services for hospitality and high-density properties, has launched 'Skyway with Allbridge Intelligence', the latest iteration of its proprietary technology management platform.

The enhanced version of the industry-leading 'Skyway' application provides hospitality, multifamily and senior living property managers with an easier way to monitor and maintain their property's technology from a single portal, driving operational efficiency and improved guest experience.

More than 7,000 properties have adopted the Skyway platform since its introduction in 2019, leveraging its powerful suite of tools for functions such as real-time monitoring of Wi-Fi, video and access systems, customized splash pages, building control, and conference management.

Todd Johnstone, Allbridge's CEO said, "Skyway with Allbridge Intelligence is the only platform that provides the foundation for the seamless connected technology required to deliver the highest standard of digital service. This is as critical for the modern generation of residents and guests, as white glove service was for prior generations."

The new release introduces an easy-to-use single-pane-of-glass style portal, which makes the entire platform intuitive and usable by non-specialist hotel employees.

The addition of Allbridge Intelligence gives Skyway the capability to initiate fixes proactively without the need to generate a support ticket. Skyway integrates with a wide range of technologies and leverages multiple inputs, including data logs, customer feedback, and extensive historical data collected over many years from thousands of properties, to enhance its performance and responsiveness.

"Skyway has had a major impact on the speed and efficiency with which we manage our properties," said Kyle McCaig VP, Technology Operations at MCR Investors, which operates 150 hotels across the United States. "The idea of the platform being even more intuitive and self-sufficient through AI is tantalizing when it comes to how it may free up our staff to deliver even more service to our guests."

"No other platform matches the power of Skyway, with the ability to control all information and technology management functions in a single interface," said Rob Petro, Allbridge Vice President of Software Development. "The new dashboard customizes to the needs and priorities of the property manager based on what they care about seeing day-to-day and gives them the ability to easily control all information and technology management functions."

Skyway with Allbridge Intelligence builds on the key components of the original solution, which includes:

A dashboard featuring real-time device and usage monitoring, statistics for OS and browser, devices, and access codes as well as support tickets

A custom page builder that creates hotel-branded splash pages, custom CRM & PMS interfaces, integration to guest loyalty systems and custom guest authentication methods

A comprehensive conference tool that features group branded splash pages. custom Wi-Fi SSID's, group access code management as well as group bandwidth allocation, monitoring & reporting.

To learn more about Skyway with Allbridge Intelligence or request a demo, visit allbridge.com/allbridge-skyway

About Allbridge

Allbridge is the leading supplier of world-class connected technology solutions, services, and support for high-density properties.

With more than 35 years of continuous growth and industry experience, Allbridge supports technology in over one million rooms, in 8,000 properties, across North America and the Caribbean, including hotels, resorts, senior-living communities, condominiums, multifamily developments, and mixed-use properties.

Allbridge provides end-to-end solutions, with full lifecycle accountability, from design and planning, through installation, long-term support, hardware and software updates, to decommissioning, replacement and upgrades.

Allbridge works with owners, developers, general contractors, consultants, architects and operators, to drive property rate of return and operational efficiency, while elevating end-user experiences.

With an industry-leading range of connected solutions and services, including its proprietary Skyway technology management platform, Allbridge integrates applications and content from a comprehensive portfolio of partners that provide telecoms, video, entertainment, information, data, communication, reporting and analytics, security, display, control, and automation.

Allbridge is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with offices in Taylor, Michigan and The Woodlands, Texas.

