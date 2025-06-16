Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: A418YA | ISIN: US03815U6073 | Ticker-Symbol: UDJ1
München
13.06.25 | 09:39
4,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Applied DNA Sciences: Applied DNA to Resume Quarterly Investor Call Cadence Beginning with FQ3'25 Financial Results Report in Mid-August

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, today announced that it will resume a regular quarterly investor call schedule, beginning with the release of its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results in mid-August 2025. In alignment with this resumption, the Company has cancelled its previously scheduled intra-quarter investor call for June 17, 2025.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in two business markets: (i) the enzymatic manufacture of synthetic DNA for use in the production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and the development and sale of a proprietary RNA polymerase ("RNAP") for use in the production of mRNA therapeutics; and (ii) the detection of DNA and RNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Applied DNA Sciences Contact:

Investor Relations contact:

Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com
Web: https://investors.adnas.com/

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/applied-dna-to-resume-quarterly-investor-call-cadence-beginning-with-1039333

